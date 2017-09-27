Restaurant owner describes stopping dog attack on elderly woman and her dog

More Videos

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Robbery suspects caught in Riverbank

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing

How to give your child a healthy start to the school year

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Gregori duo helps Jags to win over Beyer

Fire at Land Park's Funderland

Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse

These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

    A 74-year-old woman is bruised, swollen and on antibiotics for multiple puncture wounds after a dog attack over the weekend, but she was spared from more serious injury thanks to the quick action of a Riverbank restaurant owner.

A 74-year-old woman is bruised, swollen and on antibiotics for multiple puncture wounds after a dog attack over the weekend, but she was spared from more serious injury thanks to the quick action of a Riverbank restaurant owner.
Andy Alfaro and Erin Tracy aalfaro@modbee.com
Paul Fantozzi, owner of Fantozzi Farms, describes this year's idea behind its annual corn maze and pumpkin patch, which is open from Sept. 30-Oct. 31. Scoopy, The Bee's drone, went high above the corn maze to capture its 2017 theme – Alice in Wonderland. Fantozzi Farms is at 2665 Sperry Avenue right at Interstate 5 in Patterson. (Joan Barnett Lee and Brian Clark)

Modesto has plenty to be proud of including its rich dining history. A rundown of the Top 10 signature spots to get the city's most iconic food and drinks. Compiled by Marijke Rowland and videos shot by Marijke Rowland, Joan Lee and Marty Bicek.

A vehicle accident occurred Thursday morning (09-21-17) on Modesto's McHenry avenue at Tokay avenue. The non-injury collision closed southbound McHenry Avenue while crews cleared it.

In an exclusive interview with The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice, dubbed "Strawberry Shortcake" during the blockbuster trial. said she did not lie to get on the jury. Peterson's attorneys in his appeal are accusing her of deceiving the judge and attorneys because she allegedly wanted so badly to sit in judgment of the notorious defendant. Nice was interviewed in Redwood City, California.

Work continues on McHenry Avenue at the Stanislaus River, where a $21 million road project is due for completion in September 2020. The project is seen here from above on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in footage shot by The Bee's Joan Barnett Lee using the The Bee's drone – named Scoopy. Awni Taha, interim field manager for the San Joaquin County Public Works Department, said 15 percent of the eastern half of the new Stanislaus River Bridge is complete. He lauded the efforts of Modesto's Firoz Vohra and Escalon's Jeff Levers – two engineers on the project – for keeping the temporary roundabout to the north of the bridge going, which has allowed traffic to keep flowing. Myers and Sons Construction was awarded the contract in February.