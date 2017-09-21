These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

Work continues on McHenry Avenue at the Stanislaus River, where a $21 million road project is due for completion in September 2020. The project is seen here from above on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in footage shot by The Bee's Joan Barnett Lee using the The Bee's drone – named Scoopy. Awni Taha, interim field manager for the San Joaquin County Public Works Department, said 15 percent of the eastern half of the new Stanislaus River Bridge is complete. He lauded the efforts of Modesto's Firoz Vohra and Escalon's Jeff Levers – two engineers on the project – for keeping the temporary roundabout to the north of the bridge going, which has allowed traffic to keep flowing. Myers and Sons Construction was awarded the contract in February.