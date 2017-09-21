These machines hope to reduce dust during almond harvesting in the Central Valley

More Videos

    Gabriele Ludwig, director or sustainability and environmental affairs with the Almond Board of California, explains the issues related to dust during the harvest season. At the Van Duyn Family Farms in Escalon on Tuesday, three companies – Exact Harvesting Systems, Flory and Jack Rabbit – showed off their machinery that reduces dust.

Gabriele Ludwig, director or sustainability and environmental affairs with the Almond Board of California, explains the issues related to dust during the harvest season. At the Van Duyn Family Farms in Escalon on Tuesday, three companies – Exact Harvesting Systems, Flory and Jack Rabbit – showed off their machinery that reduces dust.
In an exclusive interview with The Modesto Bee's Garth Stapley on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017, Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice, dubbed "Strawberry Shortcake" during the blockbuster trial. said she did not lie to get on the jury. Peterson's attorneys in his appeal are accusing her of deceiving the judge and attorneys because she allegedly wanted so badly to sit in judgment of the notorious defendant. Nice was interviewed in Redwood City, California.

Work continues on McHenry Avenue at the Stanislaus River, where a $21 million road project is due for completion in September 2020. The project is seen here from above on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in footage shot by The Bee's Joan Barnett Lee using the The Bee's drone – named Scoopy. Awni Taha, interim field manager for the San Joaquin County Public Works Department, said 15 percent of the eastern half of the new Stanislaus River Bridge is complete. He lauded the efforts of Modesto's Firoz Vohra and Escalon's Jeff Levers – two engineers on the project – for keeping the temporary roundabout to the north of the bridge going, which has allowed traffic to keep flowing. Myers and Sons Construction was awarded the contract in February.