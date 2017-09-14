Latest News

Ripon police catch suspected car thief on Highway 99 a few miles to the north

By John Holland

By John Holland

September 14, 2017 8:34 PM

Ripon police arrested a Winton man Thursday on suspicion of stealing a vehicle in San Jose.

Jesus Eduardo Sanchez-Avila, 22, was pulled over on northbound Highway 99 in Manteca after a Ripon community service officer reported a suspicious vehicle at an East Main Street gas station, a news release said. Officers learned that the San Jose Police Department had listed the vehicle as stolen several days ago, the release said.

Ripon police had help on the vehicle stop from the FBI and the Delta Regional Auto Theft Task Force. Sanchez-Avila was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of auto theft and possession of stolen property.

