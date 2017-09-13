Woman, 1-year-old son hit while walking across street in Sonora

The Sonora Police Department is trying to figure out why a man drove his SUV into a woman and her 1-year-old boy on Tuesday night, leaving them with moderate to severe injuries.
The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The collision was reported just before 8 p.m., Sonora police said in a post on its Facebook page.
A 78-year-old man was driving a 1999 white Ford SUV northbound on Washington Street when he struck the 23-year-old woman and her 1-year-old son, who were crossing Washington street within a marked crosswalk, police said.
The woman and child were transported out of the county for medical treatment, police said.
The cause of the collision is unknown and the investigation is still ongoing.
