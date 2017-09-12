Former Modesto chiropractor charged with practicing medicine without a license. Two employees are also charged.

A former chiropractor in Modesto is charged with practicing medicine without a license, as well as possession and sale of a controlled substance, testosterone.
Brent Anthony Hill, 58, is facing 10 felony counts in a Stanislaus Superior Court case set for a pretrial hearing Oct. 10. The defendant has been president and chief executive officer of Hill Center for Integrative Medicine, which has billed itself as a medical and chiropractic service.
Carlos Lara, 37, and Amber Lynn Diaz, 34, who worked at the center, are charged with multiple counts of possession and transportation of testosterone for sale.
The use of testosterone in hormone therapies at the Oakdale Road center was the focus of a California Medical Board investigation four years ago. Testosterone is approved for treating men for hormonal deficiency but is not approved for use in women.
In May 2015, a primary care physician who worked for the Hill center was placed on three years’ probation by the Medical Board because he failed to disclose the potential side effects of hormone therapy to a female patient, lacked knowledge about the hormone therapy and did not examine patients and take down their medical histories.
A woman who was given the testosterone treatment reported side effects including genital swelling and mood changes.
The California Board of Chiropractic Examiners filed an accusation against Hill in January 2014. Hill surrendered his chiropractor’s license in April 2016.
According to a district attorney’s complaint March 8, Hill practiced medicine without a license in March, June and November 2014 and in April 2015.
Hill, Diaz and Lara are charged with possessing, furnishing and administering testosterone for various time periods in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
Defense Attorney Kirk McAllister is representing the former chiropractor. “We are vigorously defending the case,” McAllister said. “Mr. Hill will have his day in court to maintain his innocence.”
Diaz is represented by the county Public Defender’s office, which had no comment on the case. No information on Lara’s legal representation was available.
An arraignment process for the three criminal defendants began in July 2016. They are slated for a continued arraignment Sept. 21.
