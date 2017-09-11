Santa Clara woman dies in boating crash amid darkness on Don Pedro Reservoir

A Santa Clara woman died in a boating accident Saturday night on Don Pedro Reservoir, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shukran Badawi, 45, suffered fatal injuries when a motor boat driven by husband Waid Lababibi, 55, crashed into Rock Island, just north of the Fleming Meadows boat ramp, a news release said. The accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. and was reported by a camper who saw two flares discharged over the water.
Lababibi was taken to a Modesto hospital with minor injuries. The release said driver inexperience was the main factor in the accident and “no alcohol, drugs or gross negligence is suspected based on the investigation.”
The Sheriff’s Office had advice for other people boating in the dark:
-- Drive at a low speed.
-- Use another person as a lookout.
-- Remember that spotlights can be affected by reflections off the water.
-- If using GPS, “ensure that your navigation system reflects the actual geography of the area.”
-- Have flares, whistles or air horns on board in case you need to summon help.
