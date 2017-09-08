Police officer, motorcyclist injured in collision in Modesto

A police officer and a motorcyclist were injured in a collision at the intersection of Yosemite Boulevard and El Vista Avenue late Friday morning.
Modesto Police Department Traffic Unit officers are investigating the crash, which occurred about 11:40 a.m.
An MPD officer was responding with lights and sirens to a report of a stolen vehicle, said Lt. Tom Ciccarelli. As the officer entered the intersection, so did the motorcyclist, he said.
Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Smart said the motorcyclist, an adult male, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Ciccarelli said the officer had mild lacerations to his face and was treated at the scene.
Traffic was snarled by the crash and police asked drivers to find alternate routes. The scene was clear within an hour, Ciccarelli said.
Comments