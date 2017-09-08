Lovingly restored 1919 pumper returns to Fire Department. Learn what will become of it.

More Videos 0:41 Future courthouse site in downtown Modesto Pause 1:05 Hatchet attack outside store caught on camera 1:08 Poor people start over after condemned building boarded up 2:44 What happens to your brain on opioids 2:09 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 1:29 Building a better downtown for Modesto 1:56 Garcia keys Patterson win over Modesto 8:54 Doctors Medical Center Week 2 Stanislaus District football predictions 2:19 Deputy Robert French is remembered 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto Video Link copy Embed Code copy

1919 Seagrave Pumper arrives in Modesto The Modesto Fire Department's first motorized pumper truck, a 1919 Seagrave, is back home and will be the showpiece of a historical display being assembled for the MFD's original station on 11th Street. The Modesto Fire Department's first motorized pumper truck, a 1919 Seagrave, is back home and will be the showpiece of a historical display being assembled for the MFD's original station on 11th Street. bclark@modbee.com

