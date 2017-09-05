Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Modesto crash

The motorcyclist killed in a crash with a pickup early Monday was David Corchado, the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
Corchado was a 33-year-old Modesto resident.
He was southbound on Prescott Road and the driver of a Toyota Tacoma pickup was westbound on Cheyenne Way when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
Information including which vehicle had the right of way, the identity and condition of the pickup driver and any passengers, and whether excessive speed or drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash was not available early Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Police Department at 209-572-9500 and ask for Officer Daniel Phillips.
Family of Corchado has established a gofundme account, saying he "leaves behind a wife and son who need help with his burial."
