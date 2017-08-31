Packers' Rodgers says Kaepernick 'should be on a roster right now'

More Videos 6:25 Doctors Medical Center Week 1 Prep Football Predictions Pause 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:30 A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:01 Bike rage turns to fisticuffs between cyclist and bus driver 1:01 Ghost hunting with Playboy star in Modesto 1:06 Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography 0:49 Three officers shot on Auburn Boulevard 3:01 Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 0:21 Arden Arcade on lockdown after law enforcement officers shot 1:37 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on the arrest of Scott Peterson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kaepernick supporters show up at NFL headquarters threatening boycott Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Hundreds of supporters of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick are rallied outside the New York City headquarters of the National Football League to support him on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem at a game in September 2016 in protest and is now without a team. His supporters say he's being blackballed. Instagram/sipnchatradio via Storyful & AP

