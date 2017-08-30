‘God must’ve needed a hero.’ Friends, officers honor Sgt. Mike Pershall

Family, friends and coworkers gathered Wednesday at CrossPoint Community Church in downtown Modesto to say goodbye to police Sgt. Mike Pershall. They remembered his smile, his willingness to help others and his dedication to his job.
“As one of his coworkers wrote, God must’ve needed a hero,” said Modesto Police Chief Galen Carroll, one of several people who spoke at Pershall’s memorial service.
The 38-year-old police sergeant died Aug. 22, when he was struck by a car. Pershall was off-duty and riding a bicycle near his home in east Modesto. The car’s driver, Matthew Gibbs, is suspected of driving drunk and has been charged with murder in Pershall’s death.
Traffic Unit arriving for memorial service for @ModestoPolice Sgt. Mike Pershall. pic.twitter.com/5dM8dpAMiX— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) August 30, 2017
Carroll said Pershall’s work ethic made a lasting mark on the department; he took on extra assignments. He had been with the Modesto Police Department since November 2012 and worked in a variety of positions, including field training officer, K-9 handler, certified critical incident hostage negotiator and adviser to the Police Explorer Program.
I’m sad to see he wasn’t with us longer... So, I encourage everyone to be like Mike.
Modesto police Lt. Tom Ciccarelli
With the critical incident team, Pershall talked down four people who wanted to commit suicide, including one person who wanted to jump off a building, Carroll told the audience. He said Pershall certainly made a difference in those four lives.
Pershall had been recently promoted to the rank of sergeant. While he was already working as a sergeant, Carroll said the department had scheduled a ceremony on Sept. 12 to pin on his new rank on his uniform. On Wednesday, Carroll handed Pershall’s wife, Christine, her husband’s new sergeant’s badge.
“I’m sad to see he wasn’t with us longer,” said Modesto police Lt. Tom Ciccarelli, who was Pershall’s first supervising lieutenant. “So, I encourage everyone to be like Mike.”
Before joining the Modesto department to be closer to his family, Pershall worked for the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department for nearly five years. There, he was on the sheriff’s SWAT team and was recognized as rookie of the year in 2008.
Michael “Texas Mike” Herndon first met Pershall when they both joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2008. Herndon was a 22-year law enforcement veteran, so he was asked to mentor Pershall.
“I learned as much from Mike as I showed him,” Herndon told the audience at the service.
We’ve been through a lot, and I’ll never forget it.
Michael “Texas Mike” Herndon
Herndon remembered the long conversations they would have in their patrol car with Pershall asking him a bunch of questions about his upbringing in Texas. He said those conversations formed a lasting bond most others won’t really understand unless they’ve worn a law enforcement badge.
“We’ve been through a lot, and I’ll never forget it,” Herndon said.
Paying our respects to Sgt. Pershall this morning. Rest In Peace Sir. ➖➖ @ModestoPolice pic.twitter.com/VJ4qr3FvUu— Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) August 30, 2017
A large contingent of patrol cars from other agencies filled a block of M Street next to the church. Those in attendance at the memorial service included the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and police and sheriff’s officials from Ceres, Turlock, Oakdale, Angels Camp, Los Banos, Fairfield, Merced County, San Joaquin County, Yuba County, Santa Clara County and Placer County.
They joined a funeral procession led by a large contingent of Modesto police patrol vehicles and traffic unit motorcycles. The procession led Pershall’s family, friends and coworkers to Lakewood Memorial Park cemetery in Hughson.
Memorial service begins at 11am for @ModestoPolice Sgt. Mike Pershall. pic.twitter.com/5MpIIADvSG— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) August 30, 2017
Pershall’s brothers, Brett, Kyle and Brian Pershall, said he had a heart of gold and work ethic that was evident as a 12-year-old with his newspaper delivery job and chopping firewood. They said they looked up to him, even though he wasn’t the oldest sibling in the family.
He’d show up at every (emergency) call in the county no matter where he was.
Tuolumne County sheriff’s Lt. Jarod Pippen
Tuolumne County sheriff’s Lt. Jarod Pippen said Pershall’s personality was contagious, showing tremendous energy at work to help. “He’d show up at every (emergency) call in the county no matter where he was,” Pippen told the audience.
He said the SWAT team voted him in unanimously, knowing they could count on Pershall sacrificing himself for his fellow team members or others. Pippen said they would assign job applicants to ride-along with Perschall, because he represented the department so well.
Pershall was known for his pranks, his laughter, his infectious smile and his fist-bumps. His friends and coworkers said he had the ability to talk to everyone and make them feel Pershall was their best friend.
Several spoke about Pershall’s dedication to his family. His sons, Jordan and Chase Pershall, recalled a trip to San Diego, where their father taught them how to surf. Jordan remembered his father’s big smile, saying his dad looked like a kid again.
“I can’t wait to be an amazing father like my dad,” Jordan told the audience.
Chase said he and his dad recently became involved in bicycling, and his dad bought him his first road bike a few months ago. Their first bike ride together was 15 miles, and Chase has completed a 20-mile ride since then.
“My dad was my best friend and my hero, and I love him very much,” Chase wrote in a letter that was read by a police officer during the memorial service.
He loved his job, because he was helping people.
Pastor Matt Whiteford
A couple of people, including Pastor Matt Whiteford, referenced a recent Modesto Bee article featuring David Luque, who Pershall arrested in May 2014. Luque, who has since changed his life for the better, had planned on thanking Pershall for treating him as a human being during that arrest.
The pastor said Luque’s experience is a prime example of Pershall’s ability to do his police work without a jaded mentality. Whiteford said “He loved his job, because he was helping people.”
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
