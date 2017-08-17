More Videos

Pigskin Postgame Wrap with The Bee's Joe Cortez and James Burns 10:00

Stanislaus County deputy seen striking suspect during arrest in Modesto 0:41

Watch hordes of salmon enter Rancho Cordova's Nimbus Fish Hatchery 0:21

Hilmar vs. Escalon: Game Highlights 3:04

Hilmar vs. Escalon: Sights and Sounds 2:01

Hilmar vs. Escalon: Postgame Interviews 4:36

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Students learn to Stop the Bleed 2:15

4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 1:35

What you need to know about Jimmy Garoppolo, new 49ers quarterback 1:01

  • Fire at Crows Landing auto wrecking yard

    A fire at an auto wrecking yard near Crows Landing Road and Seventh Street in Modesto, California, sent plumes of smoke into the air on Thursday, Aug. 17 2017.

A fire at an auto wrecking yard near Crows Landing Road and Seventh Street in Modesto, California, sent plumes of smoke into the air on Thursday, Aug. 17 2017.
Crime

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Knight, 25, has been placed on leave and is under criminal investigation for an incident captured in this video that showed him repeatedly striking a man he and other law enforcement were trying to detain on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Modesto, California. The video was taken by Porter Villar and put on his YouTube page.