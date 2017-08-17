Fire at Crows Landing auto wrecking yard

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Knight, 25, has been placed on leave and is under criminal investigation for an incident captured in this video that showed him repeatedly striking a man he and other law enforcement were trying to detain on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Modesto, California. The video was taken by Porter Villar and put on his YouTube page.
Gregori High School tight end Gabe Sanchez took a big blow to the head in the Jaguars' Sac-Joaquin Section Division I football game against Franklin High of Elk Grove on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Sanchez eventually scored a touchdown on the drive, and remained in the game after being evaluated by doctors.
Randy Limburg talks about Karl Whitehead, the 70-year-old Modesto security guard who was killed in a parking garage on 11th Street in Modesto, California, early Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Residents came out to a vigil on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in support of Whitehead.
Here are the top scoring plays, turnovers and more from Gregori's 45-20 victory over Franklin of Elk Grove in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs in Modesto, California, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.