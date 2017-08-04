Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital

The former Modesto school teacher who went missing three weeks ago in Merced County was found Friday morning, authorities said.
Brianna Calix bcalix@mercedsunstar.com
Busy intersection in Modesto's Village I now a four-way stop

Workers with the city of Modesto put the finishing touches on stop signs that went in n on Floyd Avenue in Village I on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The intersection at Millbrook Avenue, which had been controlled by stop signs on Millbrook, has been the site of several accidents, some including young children.

Watch as big rig pulled upright after overturning on Highway 99 onramp in Modesto

A big rig carrying a heavy load of mulch overturned on the Highway 99 onramp at Crows Landing Road in Modesto, California, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. CHP Sgt. Shane McConnel said the driver took the turn a little too quickly for the size load. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The onramp was closed for roughly four hours, re-opening at approximately 4:45 p.m..

Wreck puts vehicle on its roof in Modesto

Occupants in three vehicles escaped injury in a wreck that left a Jeep Wrangler overturned at the intersection of Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues in Modesto, California, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. According to traffic officer Jim Reeves of the Modesto Police Department, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Lakewood when it entered Briggsmore and collided with a westbound Jeep, which overturned after being struck. The Jeep also struck a pickup which had just turned onto Briggsmore. The three drivers – the only occupants in the vehicles – all declined medical treatment at the scene. Reeves said one of the drivers of the Toyota or Jeep ran a red light, and he'll be looking at footage from cameras at the intersection to see who was at fault.