Scaramucci is out as White House communications director after 10 days

Anthony Scaramucci is no longer White House communications director, a position to which he was appointed to a little more than a week ago.

“Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director,” read White House statement released Monday afternoon. “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

The New York Times reported shortly before the administration released an official statement that new Chief of Staff John Kelly requested Scaramucci’s removal. Kelly, a retired Marine general, was sworn in Monday morning after serving the last six months as secretary of homeland security. When the news of Scaramucci’s departure broke Monday afternoon, Kelly was in the East Room of the White house for a Medal of Honor ceremony and was “smiling” and “in good spirits,” according to reports.

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that there was “no WH chaos” following recent departures of former Press Secretary Sean Spicer and the ouster of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Spicer, who opposed Scaramucci’s hiring, resigned in protest the day the former Wall Street executive joined the White House. Spicer’s Republican establishment ally, Reince Priebus, was out a week later.

Scaramucci’s brief time as part of the Trump administration was tumultuous even though he had not officially started in the communications director position to which he was appointed to on July 21. White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a briefing Monday that he had not been named to another role in the administration “at this time.” She declined to say whether Scaramucci had resigned or was fired.

Last week, Scaramucci gave a vulgar interview to the New Yorker that involved him making derogatory comments about several senior officials in the White House and threatening to fire the entire communications team. Although initial press reports indicated Trump was pleased with the tirade, Huckabee Sanders said Monday Trump found Scaramucci’s interview “inappropriate for a person in that position.”

Scaramucci had made clear before Priebus’ departure that he would be reporting directly to the president, though historically communications directors report to the chief of staff. Huckabee Sanders said all White House staff — including Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and chief strategist Steve Bannon — will go through Kelly.

“General Kelly has full authority,” Huckabee Sanders said.