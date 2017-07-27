Firefighters find heavy flames, smoke coming from inside warehouse

A fire on Thursday burned a warehouse near McHenry and Pelandale avenues in north Modesto, California. Authorities suspect homeless people were staying in the warehouse.
A big rig carrying a heavy load of mulch overturned on the Highway 99 onramp at Crows Landing Road in Modesto, California, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. CHP Sgt. Shane McConnel said the driver took the turn a little too quickly for the size load. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The onramp was closed for roughly four hours, re-opening at approximately 4:45 p.m..

Occupants in three vehicles escaped injury in a wreck that left a Jeep Wrangler overturned at the intersection of Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues in Modesto, California, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. According to traffic officer Jim Reeves of the Modesto Police Department, a Toyota Camry was traveling north on Lakewood when it entered Briggsmore and collided with a westbound Jeep, which overturned after being struck. The Jeep also struck a pickup which had just turned onto Briggsmore. The three drivers – the only occupants in the vehicles – all declined medical treatment at the scene. Reeves said one of the drivers of the Toyota or Jeep ran a red light, and he'll be looking at footage from cameras at the intersection to see who was at fault.

Big Bites, No Crumbs Left food truck has its roots in Modesto's Dewz Restaurant, but the motoring enterprise is its own very separate business. The truck – celebrating its one-year birthday this month – is owned and run by Christine Aspesi, wife of Dewz co-owner Scott Aspesi, and Wilbert Gaxiola, a longtime server at the downtown Modesto restaurant.

A deceased male was found on S Seventh Street in South Modesto on Monday morning (06-19-17). Stanislaus County Sheriff's department responded to investigate the suspicious death. Video By: Patty Guerra / pguerra@modbee.com