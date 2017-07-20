Waterford’s city manager will take the same post in a city eight times as large

Tim Ogden, city manager in Waterford since 2011, will move to the same job in Manteca as of Aug. 7.
The Manteca City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday night for a contract that will pay Ogden a $190,000 annual salary.
During his tenure, Waterford built a new City Hall and made other downtown improvements. It created a parkway along the Tuolumne River and purchased the town water system from Modesto. The budget reserve stands at 60 percent of spending after recovery from the Great Recession.
Ogden will succeed Elena Reyes in Manteca, which at about 76,000 residents is eight times the size of Waterford.
Ogden managed economic development for Riverbank from 2006 to 2011 and was an administrative analyst for Modesto from 2002 to 2006.
The Waterford City Council plans to name an interim city manager and have the permanent post filled by November.
