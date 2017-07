Wreck puts vehicle on its roof in Modesto

Occupants in three vehicles escaped injury in a wreck that left one vehicle overturned at the intersection of Briggsmore and Lakewood avenues in Modesto, California, on Thursday, July 13, 2017. According to Dean Brewer, who was in a pickup that suffered the least amount of damage, a sedan heading north on Lakewood entered the intersection and collided with a jeep, which was heading west on Briggsmore. The jeep continued west and overturned, clipping the back of Brewer's pickup. All occupants were out of their vehicles and nobody was taken to a hospital.