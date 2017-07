Dewz restaurant opens food truck that offers substantial, affordable fare

You normally wouldn’t ascribe the term “bargain” to Modesto’s Dewz restaurant. And why would you? You also wouldn’t ascribe the term “food truck” to Dewz, but that’s exactly what’s rolling through town peddling fare that’s substantial and affordable. In this video, food truck co-owner Christine Aspesi talks about her Big Bites, No Crumbs Left business in Modesto, Calif. on (06-14-17).