Frank Carson attorney, others reaction to judge's ruling in Kauffman murder case
Percy Martinez, attorney for murder defendant Frank Carson, and Martha Carlton-Magaña, attorney for defendants Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal, discuss the ruling by Judge Barbara Zuniga, who held Carson, Athwal and Atwal to answer to murder charges in the death of Korey Kauffman. (Brian Clark/Erin Tracy, The Modesto Bee)
