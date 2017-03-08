Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf

An open public forum on the redesign of Highway 132 in Modesto was held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Two landowners, Raymond Almarez and his daughter, Melani Cortes, discuss how the plan will impact them. (Garth Stapley/gstapley@modbee.com)
Trailer for the new non-fiction feature "The Nine," filmed in Modesto. The project follows some real-life transient and homeless people living on South Ninth Street in Modesto. Acclaimed photographer Katy Grannan shot the film over 4.5 years. Film screens at the State Theatre March 1.
Glenn White of Oakdale passed background checks for Chevron, along with one Stanislaus County Sheriff for concealed carry weapon permit. But felony charge thrown out 41 years ago popped up in background check, and judge removed him from Civil Grand Jury after being seated over the summer. He wants to be reinstated and record cleared.
A woman was struck by a vehicle on East Whitmore Avenue between Seventh Street and Euclid Avenue in Hughson, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. She was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. The driver remained at the scene. (Brian Clark/bclark@ modbee.com)