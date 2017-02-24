Modesto Sewer Line Repair

A woman was struck by a vehicle on East Whitmore Avenue between Seventh Street and Euclid Avenue in Hughson, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. She was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. The driver remained at the scene. (Brian Clark/bclark@ modbee.com)
Iraq War vets George Retana and Terrence Van Doorn both had the same idea: to form groups of military veterans who aid the community by feeding and clothing the homeless. Retana's Operation Rescue combined with Van Doorn's Team R2 to do just that Thanksgiving Eve at Modesto's Graceada Park.
Healing Arenas and the Modesto Vet Center join forces in Modesto and Escalon to give veterans with PTSD a safe environment to work with former track horses to work through the emotional scars of combat. (Joan Barnett Lee/jlee@modbee.com)
Stanislaus County's Focus On Prevention is taking a longer term approach toward reducing homelessness. A few of Modesto's homeless talk about their situation and the need for more permanent housing. (Jeff Jardine/jjardine@modbee.com)