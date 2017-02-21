Tuolumne River Regional Park Flooding

Glenn White of Oakdale passed background checks for Chevron, along with one Stanislaus County Sheriff for concealed carry weapon permit. But felony charge thrown out 41 years ago popped up in background check, and judge removed him from Civil Grand Jury after being seated over the summer. He wants to be reinstated and record cleared.
Iraq War vets George Retana and Terrence Van Doorn both had the same idea: to form groups of military veterans who aid the community by feeding and clothing the homeless. Retana's Operation Rescue combined with Van Doorn's Team R2 to do just that Thanksgiving Eve at Modesto's Graceada Park.
Healing Arenas and the Modesto Vet Center join forces in Modesto and Escalon to give veterans with PTSD a safe environment to work with former track horses to work through the emotional scars of combat. (Joan Barnett Lee/jlee@modbee.com)
Stanislaus County's Focus On Prevention is taking a longer term approach toward reducing homelessness. A few of Modesto's homeless talk about their situation and the need for more permanent housing. (Jeff Jardine/jjardine@modbee.com)
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Wallace, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, was honored on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, by Rep. Jeff Denham.
A man who was apparently shot a few blocks away was found injured near the intersection of Colorado and Pelton avenues in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. The man suffered apparent nonlife-threatening injuries. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)