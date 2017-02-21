Tuolumne River Regional Park Flooding

Just as it did in 1997, the Tuolumne River veered from its main channel to inundate the area of the park along Hillside Drive and across Santa Cruz Avenue.
Case Dismissed In 1975 Gets Grand Juror Ousted In 2016

Glenn White of Oakdale passed background checks for Chevron, along with one Stanislaus County Sheriff for concealed carry weapon permit. But felony charge thrown out 41 years ago popped up in background check, and judge removed him from Civil Grand Jury after being seated over the summer. He wants to be reinstated and record cleared.

Veterans Helping Homeless

Iraq War vets George Retana and Terrence Van Doorn both had the same idea: to form groups of military veterans who aid the community by feeding and clothing the homeless. Retana's Operation Rescue combined with Van Doorn's Team R2 to do just that Thanksgiving Eve at Modesto's Graceada Park.

West Modesto shooting leaves one injured

A man who was apparently shot a few blocks away was found injured near the intersection of Colorado and Pelton avenues in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. The man suffered apparent nonlife-threatening injuries. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)

