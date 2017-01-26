A canned message for tomato fans

Glenn White of Oakdale passed background checks for Chevron, along with one Stanislaus County Sheriff for concealed carry weapon permit. But felony charge thrown out 41 years ago popped up in background check, and judge removed him from Civil Grand Jury after being seated over the summer. He wants to be reinstated and record cleared.
A woman was struck by a vehicle on East Whitmore Avenue between Seventh Street and Euclid Avenue in Hughson, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. She was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. The driver remained at the scene. (Brian Clark/bclark@ modbee.com)
Healing Arenas and the Modesto Vet Center join forces in Modesto and Escalon to give veterans with PTSD a safe environment to work with former track horses to work through the emotional scars of combat. (Joan Barnett Lee/jlee@modbee.com)
Stanislaus County's Focus On Prevention is taking a longer term approach toward reducing homelessness. A few of Modesto's homeless talk about their situation and the need for more permanent housing. (Jeff Jardine/jjardine@modbee.com)
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Wallace, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, was honored on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, by Rep. Jeff Denham.
A man who was apparently shot a few blocks away was found injured near the intersection of Colorado and Pelton avenues in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. The man suffered apparent nonlife-threatening injuries. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
The body of Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Wallace, killed in the line of duty on Sunday, was escorted from the coroner's facility to the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. He received a full law enforcement escort to the funeral home.