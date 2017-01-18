MLK Day Service In Modesto

A woman was struck by a vehicle on East Whitmore Avenue between Seventh Street and Euclid Avenue in Hughson, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016. She was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. The driver remained at the scene. (Brian Clark/bclark@ modbee.com)
Iraq War vets George Retana and Terrence Van Doorn both had the same idea: to form groups of military veterans who aid the community by feeding and clothing the homeless. Retana's Operation Rescue combined with Van Doorn's Team R2 to do just that Thanksgiving Eve at Modesto's Graceada Park.
Healing Arenas and the Modesto Vet Center join forces in Modesto and Escalon to give veterans with PTSD a safe environment to work with former track horses to work through the emotional scars of combat. (Joan Barnett Lee/jlee@modbee.com)
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Wallace, who was killed in the line of duty on Sunday, was honored on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016, by Rep. Jeff Denham.
A man who was apparently shot a few blocks away was found injured near the intersection of Colorado and Pelton avenues in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. The man suffered apparent nonlife-threatening injuries. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
The body of Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Dennis Wallace, killed in the line of duty on Sunday, was escorted from the coroner's facility to the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. He received a full law enforcement escort to the funeral home.
Pitman High defeated crosstown rival Turlock 20-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 in a winter-take-all showdown for the Central California Conference volleyball championship on Thursday, 27, 2016, in Turlock, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)