Speeding, rain led to double fatal Pacheco Pass crash

A single-car crash that killed two people early Wednesday morning on Pacheco Pass likely was caused by speeding in wet road conditions, authorities said.
It was raining at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when California Highway Patrol Los Banos Area officers responded to reports of a rollover traffic collision on eastbound Highway 152, east of Dinosaur Point in the Pacheco Pass area, according to a news release.
Authorities determined a 24-year-old male driver from Long Beach was driving a 2015 Toyota carrying three passengers eastbound at a speed of about 80 mph and lost control of the vehicle.
The driver couldn’t control the vehicle, which hit a curb, according to the release. The car overturned on the right shoulder before continuing across both eastbound lanes and resting on its right side against a concrete k-rail.
A 22-year-old woman from Indianapolis, Ind. was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries, as did the driver, the release states. The driver and passenger’s names weren’t released, pending notification of next of kin.
The two other passengers, 23-year-old Carson resident Michelle Treadwell and 22-year-old Signal Hills resident Thomas Jones, suffered major injuries and were transported to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, according to the release.
Alcohol and drugs don’t appear to have been a factor in the crash, according to the release. However, the “unsafe speed” and wet weather conditions were a factor. The crash remained under investigation Wednesday morning.
