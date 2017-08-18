What was it like being ‘Naked and Afraid’ on TV? A Hilmar native explains

A Hilmar native who was one of the first to make a career out of posting videos to YouTube is a participant in the Season 8 Finale of Discovery Channel’s Naked and Afraid on Sunday.
YouTuber and self-described “life enthusiast” Cory Williams and partner Anastasia Ashley, a professional surfer, tested their survival skills in a Belize jungle in late February and early March.
The show chronicles the experiences of two strangers – one man and one woman – as they attempt to survive, without clothing and only one survival tool each – in a variety of harsh environments around the world.
It is a reality show but Williams said he considers it more of a docudrama.
“That show is as real as real gets,” he said. “It shows what it is like for two people to be put out into the elements in a primitive state and testing their ability to survive. We don’t grow up trying to survive in the wild; it is a test of your will and strength and knowledge.”
As for the naked part, Williams said the initial disrobing at the beginning of the episode was a bit awkward with the camera crew so close by, but he quickly became comfortable in his own skin.
“Some people think it is sexual but is is stripping you down to the bare level that you are,” he said. “When you are naked for that long you feel so close to nature in a way that I can’t even describe. When I put my clothes on the first time it felt claustrophobic.”
The 36-year-old was a pioneer Youtuber, posting music videos skits, stunts and short films under the name Mr. Safety that gave him the 35th most-viewed YouTube channel within a year of the video sharing site’s February 2005 debut.
Today, he has more than 630,00 subscribers and nearly 200 million video views on his original channel SMP (Simple Minded People) Films. He and his wife, Kristin, also have a page called Live Each Day in which they video blog about their family adventures with their 1-year-old daughter Chell.
Kristin Williams said the knowledge of her husband naked in a jungle with another woman was “surprisingly not awkward for me.”
She said they discussed boundaries before he left and agreed that he and Ashley could “cuddle” if the temperatures dropped too low.
Kristen Williams said the most difficult part for her was that Cory missed a milestone for Chell when she crawled for the first time.
Cory Williams and Ashley are on a special episode of “Naked and Afraid” that features “super fans.” Traditional participants of the show are versed in wilderness survival and challenged to survive 21 days, while the super fans have limited to no experience so they are given basic survival training before the show and instead must make it 14 days in the wild.
Williams said he grew up hunting and fishing in the wildlife refuges between Hilmar and Los Banos and had fire-starting skills but admits he started the challenge overly confident. His one survival tool was a 26-inch machete (Ashley chose duct tape).
“I studied, I worked hard, did everything I possibly could to prepare but when you start starving, you can’t think, you can't operate,” he said.
During Williams’ time in the jungle, he ate coconut, grubs, fish and his favorite, snails, which he said he prepared in a way that gave them a similar taste and texture to calamari.
The food he consumed wasn’t enough though and Williams lost a substantial amount of weight.
In addition to battling hunger he said the insects were insufferable: ticks and mosquitoes and, worst of all, “microscopic biting flies.”
“They burrow into your skin and lay eggs,” Williams said. “For months literally, I was picking eggs out of my skin.”
The hunger, the bugs, the incessant rain and frigid night all led to the most difficult challenge of all Williams said – no sleep. After multiple days in a row without sleep, Williams said he started hearing voices.
Williams was approached by Discovery to do the show and he was the first participant to be allowed to make video blogs, which a friend posted for him online a day after Williams taped them.
He talks about the daily struggles he faced and provides behind-the-scenes looks into the show’s production with shots of the crew that followed them around during the day.
“They don’t talk to you they just look at you,” he said. “After a while on ‘Naked and Afraid’, you just feel like you are in a zoo.”
All the posts can be viewed on Williams’ YouTube page, but be warned, there are spoilers – like reveals about whether he and Ashley made it to the end of the 14-day challenge.
Williams lives in Oklahoma with his wife and daughter; they moved there from Alaska shortly after filming “Naked and Afraid” to be closer to his wife’s family. His family still lives locally in Merced.
Naked and Afraid airs Sunday at 7 p.m. PDT, but check your local listings as times may vary.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
Comments