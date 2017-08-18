What was it like being ‘Naked and Afraid’ on TV? A Hilmar native explains

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Authorities clean up scene of four-car pileup in Ceres Pause 1:52 Hilmar resident is naked – but not afraid – on the Discovery Channel show 2:15 Woman hunts for gold, finds a diamond 0:56 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha shares her thoughts about the jurors 0:59 Timelapse shows Yosemite's South Fork Fire at sunrise 0:33 Fire at Crows Landing auto wrecking yard 3:40 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas says she knew Laci 'wasn't coming back' 3:08 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses Amber Frey, lethal injection 2:56 Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas talks about Scott and Laci 2:22 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha discusses movies, abusive relationships Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Cory Williams, of Hilmar, has a first meeting with Anastasia Ashley, on an upcoming 'Naked and Afraid' show on the Discovery Channel. The Discovery Channel

Cory Williams, of Hilmar, has a first meeting with Anastasia Ashley, on an upcoming 'Naked and Afraid' show on the Discovery Channel. The Discovery Channel