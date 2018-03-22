Jeremy Renner in 'Tag'
Why Modesto's Renner is Hollywood's "it" guy

By Deke Farrow

March 22, 2018 06:55 AM

Jeremy Renner first became the film industry's "it" guy with his breakthrough role in "The Hurt Locker," the 2010 Oscars' best-picture winner.

Now, thanks to the first trailer for this summer's "Tag," he's the "you're it" guy. The based-on-a-true-story comedy is about a group of friends who've been playing a game of tag the entire month of May for 30 years.

Modesto native Renner's character, Jeremy, is the all-time top player, and his announcement that he's retiring from the game has his pals out to finally knock off his crown.

From the trailer, there's a lot of action in the flick, and it looks like 47-year-old Renner gets to show off some of the skills he's honed in the Bourne, Mission: Impossible and Avengers franchises.

The powerhouse cast includes Jon Hamm, Ed Helms, Isla Fisher, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress.

"Tag" is loosely based on a story published in The Wall Street Journal in 2013, concerning 10 friends who continuously played the cross-country game for 23 years.

In a beautiful touch, veteran actor Brian Dennehy plays the father of Johnson's character. In the real-life game, one of the players was Nordstrom CMO Brian Dennehy, no relation to the actor.

