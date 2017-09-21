How Modesto helped make native son Robert Ulrich’s labor of love a Hollywood reality

After years of ups, downs, encouragement and doubt, Modesto native Robert Ulrich finally will see a Hollywood labor of love realized on Saturday.
And his hometown of Modesto had a role in getting him there.
The Emmy-winning casting director’s first foray into film producing, “Juvenile,” has its premier screening this weekend at Fantastic Fest, a film festival in Austin, Texas. Next month, it will be shown at the San Diego Film Festival, where its star Blake Jenner will receive a Rising Star award.
“Juvenile” also was written by Jenner, former star on TV hit “Glee,” a show that earned Ulrich his casting Emmy. Ulrich said Jenner has become like a son to him since meeting on the second season of competition talent show “The Glee Project,” which Jenner won and starred Ulrich as host and mentor.
That friendship led the Hollywood veteran to take his first dive into producing a feature film – something he’d long been reluctant to do.
“For 20 years people have to come to me, asking me to help them produce movies,” Ulrich said. “I was always a little scared because I didn’t know anything about producing, but also because I was never passionate about anything.”
That changed with Jenner’s script. “I’ve loved the movie from the day I read the first nine pages,” he said.
Jenner stars as Billy Forsetti, an angry teenager who beats up a teacher and gets kicked out of his house. After his friend is found dead, he tries to separate himself from his old life and move on with a nice girl. But his grief and memories get in the way.
Rated R, it’s “definitely a triple threat,” Ulrich said. “It has it all – language, violence, nudity, everything.” And while not a movie for kids, it does portray teenagers with a rough reality. “You want it to be real and gritty because you can’t show what’s wrong if you don’t show what’s real.”
Modestans who have followed Ulrich’s indie film would better know “Juvenile” by its first title, “Billy Boy.” The name switch is just part of its metamorphosis since 2013 when Ulrich and Jenner started seeking funding with a Kickstarter campaign, raising $110,000.
“Juvenile” is being produced by, among others, Ulrich and his son, Cooper Ulrich, with Jenner and his brother, Michael Jenner. Modesto entrepreneur Dan Costa also is an executive producer on the movie; he graduated from Davis High School with Ulrich in 1972.
“I got involved early on to help him get it kicked off with enough financing to actually get it in motion,” Costa said of his first foray into film financing. “I just care a lot about Robert and respect him for his abilities, and just hoping the best for him and hope the movie is a success. He’s a Modesto person, we do everything to help him.”
Along with Costa, a lot more Modestans can take some credit – nearly 800 of them. That’s how many people bought tickets to a 2014 fundraising concert for the film at the Gallo Center with Jenner and fellow “Glee” alumni, netting $34,000.
The movie is directed by Brad Buecker, who worked on “Glee” as well as “American Horror Story,” another TV hit cast by Ulrich’s company. Buecker also was drawn to the film by the gripping script, Ulrich said. “We were the luckiest people in the world to get Brad.”
Buecker and the cast – which includes Jenner’s now ex-wife Melissa Benoist, the current star of the CBS show “Supergirl” – began shooting what was then “Billy Boy” in 2014. Once shot, they screened it for months and, after listening to the input, did more shooting in 2015. In 2016, they were ready to send it to festivals, but Buecker had other ideas.
“Brad decided to re-imagine it and, from scratch, he cut an entirely different movie – because he’s a genius,” Ulrich said. “We suddenly felt like we had a whole other movie.”
The film went from focusing solely on the linear story of Billy to being more about grief, the processing of grief and how life isn’t always, in fact, so linear. It’s also when the name changed because it became more than just about the lead character. “This version is much more stylized. I’m so excited about it, it’s really wonderful,” Ulrich said.
The filmmakers will work to sell “Juvenile” to a broader market while at the Austin and San Diego festivals. While there are no plans now to screen it in Modesto, Ulrich hopes that can become a reality. He and his actress wife – Kim Johnston Ulrich, who is a native of Ripon – have stayed connected over the years to the region.
“We’ve remained so close to Modesto,” Ulrich said. “The only vacation my kids knew was going to Modesto.” The couple return every year to judge the Valley Talent Project at the Gallo Center and maintain friendships with people here.
Among those is Costa, who also would like to see the film screened in Modesto, perhaps as a fundraiser for a local nonprofit. He hasn’t had a chance to see the movie – each time there’s been an opportunity, he’s had other obligations – but plans to attend the San Diego Film Festival in October.
Ulrich will be in San Diego, too, as well as at the premiere in Texas. The veteran casting director – just coming off another Emmy nomination for his work on the TV miniseries “Feud” – has left behind any self-doubt about producing films: he and Jenner’s brother Michael have formed their own production company, Stay Relevant Productions, and have new projects in the works.
“Casting is hard – and producing is the hardest thing I’ve done in my life. I lived and breathed ‘Juvenile’ for four years, it was excruciatingly hard,” he said. “I was always scared to produce because I didn’t know much about it, but a lot of it is just doing it, learning as you go along.”
And he couldn’t be happier with what has resulted from all the doubt and struggle.
“I think that this movie is a very powerful, strong story and beautifully written,” he said. “Beautifully written and incredible.”
