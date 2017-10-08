Horoscopes for Sunday, October 8, 2017

Aries
Don't allow your financial worries get you down today; obsessing over every little detail will not solve the overall problem. You may find your finances are tight this month, but you can remedy the situation through long-term planning. Prosperity is literally just around the corner!
Lucky Number983
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Taurus
The Moon continues through Taurus in excellent aspect to Mars and Venus today, increasing your energy and boosting your charm. You'll be sensual and magnetic, which may overwhelm those who are not as strong as you. Powers of intuition are doubled, so don't be surprised when you find yourself reading the minds of others.
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
You may feel rather haunted today, literally or figuratively. Dreams and visions may disturb you, but if you take the time to analyze them, you will find they are a great tool for personal and spiritual growth. Surround yourself with things and people that comfort you and avoid negative places. Everyone needs time to hide once in a while... it's time for you to be in your own safe, private place.
Lucky Number219
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The Moon continues to pass through your tenth house of career and status, helping to bring attention to your standing at work. Most Crustaceans prefer to keep a high profile and many are well-respected members of their community. Do a good deed or two and it is sure to be noticed... there is nothing wrong with doing something right while everyone is watching.
Lucky Number886
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Some Lions may be worried about the status quo as the Moon moves through Taurus and your tenth house of career and status today. Today's aspects should help you get back on track, so think positively. Prepare to achieve by organizing yourself. You don't want to be caught off-guard.
Lucky Number395
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
The Moon is spinning through your ninth house of travel and adventure today, stimulating a desire for adventure in your life. Explore your options... you can plan a trip to an exotic locale, enroll in an interesting course, or anything that expands your horizons. Break out of old routines and set out on an adventure.
Lucky Number781
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You may feel a bit moody and intense as the Moon treks through Taurus and your eighth house of sex, power and money. With Venus and Saturn clashing, you may feel that life is not turning out the way you planned, but who better than a Libran to turn lemons into lemonade? Don't let a momentary mood get you down.
Lucky Number545
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
You need to take time out to spend with your partner today because they probably have something they need to share with you. If you don't make the time now while your relationships are stimulated by the caring Moon, you may find that tomorrow will not go very smoothly. Take this opportunity to work things out, even if it's the last thing you wanted to do today. A little sacrifice is called for.
Lucky Number350
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through Taurus and your sixth house of health and service today, urging you to put away your toys and clean up. If you have been eating too much junk, today is the day to detoxify your body. Eat only fresh, healthy foods and drink plenty of water; you might even consider going on a juice fast if your health will allow it.
Lucky Number801
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
The Moon cruising through your fifth house of romance and creativity, making this a potentially fun and lighthearted day. This is a time for new beginnings in love, so be open to a romantic renaissance. A picnic by the shore or in the park will get things humming along nicely... be willing to make the effort and it will pay off.
Lucky Number104
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
The Moon in your fourth house of home and family is urging you to spend some time with your clan. Some of you might be considering working from home... just remember that work is work, no matter where you do it. You can be extra resourceful now, finding efficient uses for the materials you have at hand. Tonight is perfect for enjoying your home and your belongings... enjoy the fruits of your labour!
Lucky Number302
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
The Moon, Venus and Mars combine to create generosity in your life... if you are doing the giving, rest assured you will be blessed by your actions. If someone else is lending you a hand in life, consider doing a good turn for someone else the first chance you get. If everyone were to practice this form of showing gratitude, the world would be a much nicer place in no time.
