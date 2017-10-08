Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, October 8, 2017

October 08, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Don't allow your financial worries get you down today; obsessing over every little detail will not solve the overall problem. You may find your finances are tight this month, but you can remedy the situation through long-term planning. Prosperity is literally just around the corner!

Lucky Number

983

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon continues through Taurus in excellent aspect to Mars and Venus today, increasing your energy and boosting your charm. You'll be sensual and magnetic, which may overwhelm those who are not as strong as you. Powers of intuition are doubled, so don't be surprised when you find yourself reading the minds of others.

Lucky Number

832

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may feel rather haunted today, literally or figuratively. Dreams and visions may disturb you, but if you take the time to analyze them, you will find they are a great tool for personal and spiritual growth. Surround yourself with things and people that comfort you and avoid negative places. Everyone needs time to hide once in a while... it's time for you to be in your own safe, private place.

Lucky Number

219

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon continues to pass through your tenth house of career and status, helping to bring attention to your standing at work. Most Crustaceans prefer to keep a high profile and many are well-respected members of their community. Do a good deed or two and it is sure to be noticed... there is nothing wrong with doing something right while everyone is watching.

Lucky Number

886

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Leo

July 23-August 22

Some Lions may be worried about the status quo as the Moon moves through Taurus and your tenth house of career and status today. Today's aspects should help you get back on track, so think positively. Prepare to achieve by organizing yourself. You don't want to be caught off-guard.

Lucky Number

395

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The Moon is spinning through your ninth house of travel and adventure today, stimulating a desire for adventure in your life. Explore your options... you can plan a trip to an exotic locale, enroll in an interesting course, or anything that expands your horizons. Break out of old routines and set out on an adventure.

Lucky Number

781

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may feel a bit moody and intense as the Moon treks through Taurus and your eighth house of sex, power and money. With Venus and Saturn clashing, you may feel that life is not turning out the way you planned, but who better than a Libran to turn lemons into lemonade? Don't let a momentary mood get you down.

Lucky Number

545

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You need to take time out to spend with your partner today because they probably have something they need to share with you. If you don't make the time now while your relationships are stimulated by the caring Moon, you may find that tomorrow will not go very smoothly. Take this opportunity to work things out, even if it's the last thing you wanted to do today. A little sacrifice is called for.

Lucky Number

350

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The Moon moves through Taurus and your sixth house of health and service today, urging you to put away your toys and clean up. If you have been eating too much junk, today is the day to detoxify your body. Eat only fresh, healthy foods and drink plenty of water; you might even consider going on a juice fast if your health will allow it.

Lucky Number

801

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Moon cruising through your fifth house of romance and creativity, making this a potentially fun and lighthearted day. This is a time for new beginnings in love, so be open to a romantic renaissance. A picnic by the shore or in the park will get things humming along nicely... be willing to make the effort and it will pay off.

Lucky Number

104

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon in your fourth house of home and family is urging you to spend some time with your clan. Some of you might be considering working from home... just remember that work is work, no matter where you do it. You can be extra resourceful now, finding efficient uses for the materials you have at hand. Tonight is perfect for enjoying your home and your belongings... enjoy the fruits of your labour!

Lucky Number

302

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon, Venus and Mars combine to create generosity in your life... if you are doing the giving, rest assured you will be blessed by your actions. If someone else is lending you a hand in life, consider doing a good turn for someone else the first chance you get. If everyone were to practice this form of showing gratitude, the world would be a much nicer place in no time.

Lucky Number

638

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

