Horoscopes for Saturday, October 7, 2017

Aries
The Moon enters Taurus and your second house of personal finances, giving some Rams the irresistible urge to rush out and buy. There is nothing wrong with treating yourself to a small luxury, just be sure to stay within your budget. Men and women alike often splurge as a way to reward themselves after working hard. Find something that will give you pleasure and remind you that you deserve the best.
Lucky Number320
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Your high lunar cycle begins today as the Moon enters Taurus, so make the most of it! There are social and business connections to be made. With both Mars and Venus transiting your fifth house of creativity, you are the projected winner. Make your mark while the time is right!
Lucky Number997
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
The Moon enters Taurus and your twelfth house of secrets, marking the beginning of your lunar low cycle. It's time to slow down a bit, take your time, and go easy on yourself. Avoid going out tonight unless you absolutely must; it is better to spend time alone over the next two days. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries again... Prepare for the new cycle by pampering yourself!
Lucky Number640
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Cancer
You might hear some juicy gossip today, but be sure to keep it under your hat! Friends and associates will want to confide in you but you will need to keep their confidences... what you hear now could get you in trouble if you discuss it with others. The only exception to this would be if lives are in danger... in which case, contact the authorities!
Lucky Number719
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
The Moon enters Taurus and your tenth house of career and public standing today, making last minute responsibilities and obligations likely. Many Lions will be working overtime this week, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun. Social functions are favoured tonight and this weekend, so dress up and make a good show of it if duty calls.
Lucky Number596
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
If you don't have to work today, find a way to relieve the stress of the past few weeks. A road trip may be just the thing; a small town an hour or two away may hold all the adventure you need. Take a friend along for the ride and enjoy being spontaneous. You need to find little ways to keep from losing your mind this month, and a spur of the moment adventure should be just about right.
Lucky Number769
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
Your relationships intensify as the Moon enters Taurus and your eighth house of sex, power and other people's money. Libra encourages fairness and harmony; this is the key to happiness in your intimate relationships. If you have a difference of opinion with a friend today, this person may be overreacting. Back down and give him or her some space.
Lucky Number155
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You can show your love for others today through service, even if it just means taking out the trash and washing the dishes. With the Moon entering your seventh house of significant others, it is satisfying to help the ones you love. It is the many little things that add up, so be aware of the details in your relationships. Just spending five minutes with someone can make all the difference.
Lucky Number132
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
The more tidy and efficient you are today, the more successful you will be. Organize important papers so you are not trying to find them at the last minute; you'll be embarrassed if you are caught unprepared. Eating right, getting moderate exercise, and sticking to a sensible sleep schedule will go far in helping you to get ahead in life.
Lucky Number745
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
If you plan to relax and have fun today you are practically guaranteed an afternoon of bliss. There will be plenty of time to get back to business in the coming week, so allow yourself to indulge in pleasure today. Do whatever it is that renews your spirit and helps you to express your creativity. Don't sit inside in front of a television screen or computer monitor. Do whatever you did for fun before you became an adult!
Lucky Number197
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
Your mate may have a lot to say as the Moon clashes with Mars and Venus, so bite your tongue and listen. You might have quite a few words of your own, but hear your partner out first. This can be a good day for clearing up misunderstandings and making your feelings understood.
Lucky Number414
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
There is plenty to do in your own community, so get out and about today. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect your life... if you have had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.
