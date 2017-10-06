Horoscopes for Friday, October 6, 2017

Aries
The Moon in your sign urges you to feel the energy, and to make the most of it! There are social and business connections to be made. With Saturn and Pluto working for you for some time to come, you are the projected winner in the long run. Make your mark while the time is right!
Lucky Number634
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
The Moon is still affecting your house of secrets, so remember to slow down a bit and go easy on yourself. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries again... Prepare for the new cycle that begins tonight by pampering yourself today!
Lucky Number578
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
You might hear some juicy gossip today, but be sure to keep it under your hat! Friends and associates will want to confide in you but you will need to keep their confidences... what you hear now could get you in trouble if you discuss it with others. The only exception to this would be if lives are in danger... in which case, contact the authorities!
Lucky Number646
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The Moon in your tenth house of career and public standing is making last minute responsibilities and obligations likely. Many Crustaceans have been working overtime this week, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun. Social functions are favoured tonight and this weekend, so dress up and make a good show of it in the company of your friends.
Lucky Number731
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
If you don't have to work today, find a way to relieve the stress of the past few weeks. A road trip may be just the thing; a small town an hour or two away may hold all the adventure you need. Take a friend along for the ride and enjoy being spontaneous. You need to find little ways to keep from losing your mind this month, and a spur of the moment adventure should be just about right.
Lucky Number146
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Virgo
Your relationships intensify as the Moon keeps stimulating your eighth house of sex, power and other people's money. Fairness and harmony are the key to happiness in your intimate relationships. If you have a difference of opinion with a friend today, this person may be overreacting. Back down and give him or her some space.
Lucky Number755
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Libra
You can show your love for others today through service, even if it just means taking out the trash and washing the dishes. With the Moon in your seventh house of significant others, it is satisfying to help the ones you love. It is the many little things that add up, so be aware of the details in your relationships. Just spending five minutes with someone can make all the difference.
Lucky Number448
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Scorpio
The more tidy and efficient you are today, the more successful you will be. Organize important papers so you are not trying to find them at the last minute; you'll be embarrassed if you are caught unprepared. Eating right, getting moderate exercise, and sticking to a sensible sleep schedule will go far in helping you to get ahead in life.
Lucky Number341
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
If you plan to relax and have fun today you are practically guaranteed an afternoon of bliss. There will be plenty of time to get back to business, so allow yourself to indulge in pleasure today. Do whatever it is that renews your spirit and helps you to express your creativity. Don't sit inside in front of a television screen or computer monitor. Do whatever you did for fun before you became an adult!
Lucky Number850
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Your mate may have a lot to say today, so bite your tongue and listen. You might have quite a few words of your own, but hear your partner out first. This can be a good day for clearing up misunderstandings and making your feelings understood.
Lucky Number471
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
There is plenty to do in your own community, so get out and about today. There may be some misunderstandings at home, so don't be surprised if you have to make several trips before you have everything right. Don't allow emotional upsets to affect your life... if you have had a fight, wait at least thirty minutes before getting behind the wheel of a car.
Lucky Number875
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
The Moon is still in your second house of personal finances, giving some Fish the irresistible urge to buy. There is nothing wrong with treating yourself to a small luxury, just be sure to stay within your budget. Men and women alike often splurge as a way to reward themselves after working hard. Find something that will give you pleasure and remind you that you deserve the best.
Comments