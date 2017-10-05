Horoscopes for Thursday, October 5, 2017

Aries
You can start the day with confidence as the Full Moon shines in your sign... you are the star of the show again today. However, you may need velvet gloves when dealing with parents and authority figures... they may not be feeling very patient or understanding at the moment. If you can look before you leap and think before you speak, you've got it made.
Lucky Number775
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
You may be feeling uneasy as the Full Moon activates your twelfth house of hidden matters; this is a good time to reflect upon the events of the past six months. Spend time recharging your spiritual batteries as the days ahead will require great strength from you... you'll need to have faith to stand tall for what you believe in as you move forward.
Lucky Number706
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Your friends and associates might seem moonstruck as the Full Moon activates your eleventh house and love and romance among them is possible. Twins with children should keep a close eye on them as they are more likely to need your attention now... as much as you would like to play, it seems you have been assigned the role of mature adult today!
Lucky Number668
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Expect the unexpected at work as the Full Moon creates tension in your career and reputation. You could be rewarded for a job well done but you could just as easily be reprimanded for a minor mistake... when Uranus is involved, the winds of fortune can change in an instant. Keep on an even keel and maintain a steady pace.
Lucky Number576
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Communication issues come to the surface as the Full Moon activates your third and ninth houses; a misunderstanding could be at the root of a personal problem you have now. A confrontation may be unavoidable but you must remember to abide by the rules of fair debate. Stick to the issue at hand and don't let side issues take you off course.
Lucky Number202
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The Aries Full Moon puts you in touch with your sexuality as it moves through your eighth house, while other Virgoans may find that matters of life and death are prominent now. Power struggles come to the surface and light shines on mysteries that were previously hidden... the key is to pay attention to that small, still voice inside you.
Lucky Number380
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Today's Full Moon brings your closest relationships into focus, so spend some time with your partner if you want to avoid a blow out. You are under a lot of stress right now and your partner needs to understand this, however, he or she cannot read your mind. If you take the time to express your needs and ask for support, all will be well.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Health and employment issues come to the surface as the Full Moon activates your sixth house; this may be a good day to rethink your position at work or to schedule a check up with your physician. It may be that stress is taking a toll on you, so be sure to get plenty of sleep and moderate exercise. With cold and flu season just around the corner, you will need your strength!
Lucky Number132
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
You have the power of Pluto on your side today as the Full Moon gives you the strength needed to tackle any job. Face your fears and meet challenges with the extra courage you'll have. Watch out for a tendency to be an emotional steamroller... not everyone will feel as strongly as you do. You can be an agent for change, but work on your own life before you try to make over others.
Lucky Number128
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
The Full Moon activates your fourth house of home and family, urging you to spend more time at home. Tie up loose ends at work and head home early if you can. Spend the evening in your favourite chair if at all possible; you'll feel best surrounded by the ones you love in your own natural habitat.
Lucky Number370
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Aquarius
There is plenty to do today, so be sure to get a head start. The phone seems to ring more when the Full Moon activates your third house of communication, so don't be surprised if you get more than your share of calls. Today is also a good for catching up on e-mail, so reach out and touch someone electronically. You might even consider sending a personal note through the mail, something that is fast becoming a forgotten art.
Lucky Number316
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
The Full Moon reminds you of what you truly value in life; chances are good it's not about money. If you are unhappy with what you are doing for a living, it may be time to think about changing jobs. If you follow your bliss in life you are sure to be blessed, so if it's time to join the Peace Corps or take art lessons, go for it!
