Horoscopes for Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Aries
The Moon enters Aries and your first house of personality today, helping to give you an edge in everything you do. Your charm and grace are at an all-time high for the next few days; even those suffering from depression or frustration will find it is easier to express themselves with positive results. Be open to love and other little miracles now.
Lucky Number903
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Your lunar low begins as the Moon enters Aries and your twelfth house of secrets this evening, urging you to spend some quiet time alone. This is a good time to think about the events of the past month as you enter your low lunar cycle. Turn in early tonight so you will feel more refreshed tomorrow.
Lucky Number313
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Keep a cool head as stress from yesterday continues... things should improve by this evening, when the Moon enters Aries and your eleventh house of friends and associates. Consider going out for coffee or drinks this evening with someone you can trust. You may just need to vent and blow off steam with someone who understands your position. Shake off the stress!
Lucky Number162
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
The Moon moves into Aries and your tenth house of career and reputation, putting the focus on work today. You may find a few power struggles underway with your so-called superiors; hang in there, and be sure to go through the proper channels. With Saturn in your house of work and health for several months to come, you have the potential to make real changes over time. Just remember, the keyword here is over time.
Lucky Number082
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
With the Moon moving into Aries and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it's time to try anything new. Even if all you do is ordered something you haven't tried yet from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons a bit. Leo often takes pleasure in the limelight, and there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change.
Lucky Number412
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The Moon moves through Aries and your eighth house of power, sex and money today. Keep your desk in order as superiors may be watching you closely. It's nothing personal... just part of the normal review process. Keep the personal phone calls to a minimum, and keep your ears open for important information you can use to your benefit. It's definitely an all-business day.
Lucky Number767
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
The Moon moves through Aries and your seventh house of marriage and partnership, urging you to focus on your relationship with your most significant other. Even if your most significant other is your cat or your dog, this individual needs your undivided attention. Take time out for the two of you and really savour the pleasure of companionship.
Lucky Number823
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
The Moon continues to travel through your fifth house of romance and creativity, putting you in a playful mood, at least until this evening, when your house of work and health is stimulated. Anything can happen while Mercury and Saturn are stimulated, so be prepared. If you are planning a surprise for someone special, think it out carefully first.
Lucky Number967
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Sagittarius
The Moon enters fiery Aries, stimulating your romance and creativity. Some Archers may be feeling an epiphany coming on... no matter how many times you have been reborn spiritually, it's always nice to feel new again. With Chiron daring you to go deeper, you may be ready for something completely different this time around. Follow your heart and see where it leads.
Lucky Number447
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Today should be less hectic than yesterday, allowing you to focus more. There are errands to run, phone calls to make and e-mail to answer, but you should be able to multitask effectively. By this evening, you'll be ready to curl up in bed with a good book and a glass of wine to help you escape the pressures of the day. Take a few deep breaths and relax.
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The Moon entering Aries and your house of communications makes you feel like a gabfest.. Take this opportunity to respond to your phone calls and e-mail; you'll be extra efficient and effective with words. Someone at work may get on your nerves by saying something that doesn't sit right with you; let it slide if you want to make a good impression on the Higher Ups.
Lucky Number511
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
The day starts out with a cosmic boost, but once the Moon has entered Aries and your second house of finances, it's time to get down to business and review your values and priorities. What can you spend less time doing so that you can spend more time with the ones you love? Remember, love often involves many little sacrifices.
Comments