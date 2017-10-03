Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 3, 2017

Aries
The Moon in Pisces can inspire a kind, creative, spiritual day. It just won't be very down to earth, and you are likely to feel a bit under the weather. Everyone is likely to have their head in the clouds, including you, but you'll suddenly get your act together. Try not to point out everything that's wrong, otherwise you'll end up by yourself. If you must be honest, a few compliments will work wonders.
Lucky Number158
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
The sensitive Pisces Moon will make you aware of subtle undercurrents in your friendships and among your associates. However, you don't need to turn yourself into a doormat, just because you want to help others. Fix your eagle eye on things that are truly important now. If you can push yourself to concentrate, you'll pick up details that others have missed. This is not the time to be ambling along, relying on luck to see you through.
Lucky Number506
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
Trivial amusements may not be uppermost on your mind, which is just as well, as the emphasis is on your image in the public sphere. If you try to be too cheerful, you could end up feeling thwarted, but if you're serious, you'll make the most of the cosmic influence and use it to your advantage. Stand up for yourself. Daydreaming will be very pleasant, but staying in touch with reality is key today.
Lucky Number410
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Cancer
Whoever you meet now will find they feel better for it, as the Pisces Moon has a healing quality that you can express well. If you are holding back from a serious discussion with important figures in your career environment, you need to think of some way of breaking the ice. Misunderstandings could arise because you heard something incorrectly, so check out the facts before jumping to conclusions.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Leo
Don't run yourself down, it's absolutely senseless. Try to be fair minded and objective about your own achievements and those of others. Remember that you've got a sense of humor as well as a sense of what's wrong with life. What is important is to break through one communication barrier. That requires others to listen respectfully to what you have to say and you need to soften them up first. Then all you will really want is to put your feet up on a chair. Why not?
Lucky Number475
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Don't be discouraged if you have your usual stream of worries plus a few extra ones, as your imagination is working overtime! Most likely nothing you are concerned about will happen. Just don't go pushing yourself ahead when you feel like hanging back; just tackle everything in a practical manner: Trust your instincts. Then you'll deserve a break, disappear and play truant.
Lucky Number376
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Be sensible and down to earth about what is possible and what is not: you can put limitations on things without limiting yourself. Don't think on the broad sweep, or fly high. This is very much a day to focus in on the small things. Try to see things exactly as they are, which is never as much fun as looking on the bright side, but might prove to be more useful. If you are more on your own than usual it's only a very temporary, passing phase.
Lucky Number186
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Plan where you want your life to go from now on. If you can channel your energy in spiritual directions, you'll find it brings you peace and harmony. Try to realize that your self-esteem is not that great at the moment. You may be judging yourself by someone else's standards. Just because not everyone agrees, doesn't mean you are necessarily wrong. Give yourself a pat on the back for what you have accomplished recently.
Lucky Number993
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
Think about where you're going and how you're going to get there. Try not to look too much for what's wrong around you, seeing the flaws and the inadequacies rather than the benefits. Open up to those close to you -- they won't criticize and they'll be supportive.
Lucky Number988
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
In a zippy mood today, your thinking may go off in ten different directions at once, but don't overdo your schedule or get too wound up. Deep breaths once in a while will enable you to re-center yourself. The Pisces Moon today makes it difficult to conceal your feelings and there's a spontaneous mood in the air. So let it all hang out, and step happily into the spotlight.
Lucky Number811
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
This is not a day to start some vast project or run up mountains, since your energy will not be high. You will be sensitive to undercurrents so avoid jangled companions. Luckily if you are on your own, you'll be sharp about detail. Where you have really significant tasks to do, then you'll focus well. Though you won't necessarily find it very easy to communicate with other people. Try not to put yourself across too cautiously.
Lucky Number849
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
With the Moon in Pisces you can feel the winds of change blowing through your life. To be more precise, it will change you from the person you once used to be. Old friends will be noticing a new spirit of defiance, as you insist on going your own rebellious way. Today you may be overly emotional about certain topics -- too close to whatever it is you're talking about. Pause for thought and take a few deep breaths.
