Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, October 2, 2017

AccuWeather

October 02, 2017 2:28 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Listen carefully to your heart as the Moon continues through your lunar low cycle; it's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so allow your moods to flow naturally. It's fine if you don't feel like socializing; many Rams will choose an afternoon in the bath over company today. Psychic insight comes in a flash as the Moon activates electric Uranus and intuitive Jupiter; expect to just suddenly know things.

Lucky Number

590

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Today can be very exciting for some Bulls as the Moon stimulates Jupiter, signalling playtime for you and your colleagues. Why not do something that will get your blood pumping today? A hike in the woods or a day at the beach will help clear your mind and stimulate your senses at the same time.

Lucky Number

165

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Do you feel as though you have a guardian angel watching over you? as much stress as you are under, everything should work out today. Your mate, best friend or partner may be on the warpath... this is also a high stress day for your partner, so proceed with caution. Don't play 'my day was worse than your day' games unless you want to pay dearly!

Lucky Number

646

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You may find you have to take a trip at a moment's notice, but don't let the unexpected jangle your nerves. Look at the day as a great big adventure... welcome the unexpected twists and turns! Those of you who end up staying planted in terra firma could find yourself on a journey of the mind as philosophical debate could turn into an intellectual adventure

Lucky Number

351

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon and Jupiter blend well today, encouraging changes and improvements in your inner and outer homes. In other words, you are able to make important emotional breakthroughs, especially as you work on improving your home environment. Charity begins at home, so be sure to take the needs of your home and family into consideration first.

Lucky Number

582

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may find yourself working closely with someone else and it may, or may not be welcome. Similarly,your point of view may clash with your partner's, but it's important to keep everything in perspective. Chances are you will be able to win them over to your side, but today is not the day to attempt this. Wait patiently for the tide to turn.

Lucky Number

742

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Libra

September 23-October 22

The Moon travels through Pisces and your sixth house of health, reminding you to take better care of yourself. Ironically, it seems you must spend most of your time taking care of others. Make a toast to your health and acknowledge the fact that if you don't take good care of yourself, you won't be of much service to others.

Lucky Number

432

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Your imagination can create worlds of wonder today so don't hesitate to express your creative ideas. Children can bring great pleasure, so spend some time with the young ones in your life. Love and romance are sublime, but possibly bittersweet and elusive. No matter; the greatest love stories are about love found, love lost and the painful pleasure of longing.

Lucky Number

682

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You may find yourself in luck on this anything-can-happen kind of day, so keep your ear to the ground. Friends and associates will be there for you. Explore new ways to exert your will on the way things are going, which will give you a chance to be proud of yourself. You can be a hero if you apply your legendary sense of adventure.

Lucky Number

159

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Sudden insight may come to you as the Moon meets up with Uranus and fortunate Jupiter. It's one of those days when you just know things. Be careful not to step on anyone's toes as you announce your findings, however as Pluto's presence in your sign demands that you be diplomatic. Keep that foot out of your mouth!

Lucky Number

260

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You may be unduly worried today, especially if you can imagine all kinds of terrible fates that could befall you. Relax, none of them are likely to happen. Your best defense against fear and anxiety is to think positive, happy thoughts... you'll swear you can fly!

Lucky Number

084

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Excitement seems to spring up around you as the Moon in your sign dances with Uranus and Jupiter. Unexpected luck may come your way. A wonderful way to use this energy is to allow for spontaneity in your life. Ignore stale routines and let your day unfold exactly as the universe would have it .

Lucky Number

297

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

