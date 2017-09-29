Horoscopes for Friday, September 29, 2017

Aries
You may be in the public eye today, so be on your best behavior. You have the potential to be very successful in the coming weeks, but there may be someone working against you behind the scenes. It is especially important to watch what you say and who you say it to. Be silent if you are unsure of a situation.
Lucky Number956
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
If the weather permits, this is the kind of day for flying kites. Imagine that it is you soaring above the clouds as you guide your kite through the air; imagine what sort of freedom you would have if you could fly! While you are at it, don't be afraid to dream of a better future for yourself. Get outside and do something exhilarating, even if it is just taking a walk down a garden path.
Lucky Number982
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
Your dreams may reflect your fears about money, power and sexuality as the Moon stimulates dark Pluto. Take this opportunity to analyze the clues your subconscious mind is sending you. On the surface, most dreams make little sense. Look for the symbols or archetypes and you should find the answers to many of your problems.
Lucky Number209
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
The Moon is in Capricorn today, placing the emphasis on marriage and partnerships. This evening is perfect for a quiet dinner for two and a night of love, so find out what your nearest and dearest is up to. It is important to set some time aside each week to share your experiences, and it is especially important to spend time really listening to what your partner has to say.
Lucky Number134
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
If something is bothering you, get to work around the house and apply some old fashioned elbowgrease. You'll be surprised how therapeutic 'Level One Activities' can be: scrubbing the bathtub, cleaning toilets, washing the dog - after that, gardening is pure nirvana! Try not to think too much today - you're better off doing things that take more brawn than brains and you'll feel elated, once you see everything what you have accomplished.
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Virgo
A lighter mood should predominate as the changing Moon enlivens your fifth house of pleasure and creativity; plan to enjoy a movie or other relaxing form of entertainment this evening. After a long day of taking care of business you will need a good laugh, so why not rent your favorite comedy? Whether you prefer the classic Monty Python or the gross-out genre of Dumb and Dumber, it's time to laugh your troubles away.
Lucky Number576
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
You could find yourself lost in the past as the Moon stimulates your fourth house of home and family, triggering personal memories. You may feel a bit melancholy as the meaning of 'you can't go home again' strikes a deep chord... however, nothing keeps the optimistic Ram down for long. Enjoy your memories but remember that there are always wonderful new ones waiting to be created!
Lucky Number103
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Sparks may fly between you and a neighbor or sibling today. There could be a disagreement or some confusion, but this need not cause a rift. Focus on the positive qualities in your relationships in order to bring out the best in them. An unexpected revelation may catch you off guard, but it won't knock you off your feet.
Lucky Number984
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
The Moon stimulates your second house of personal finances, helping you to be more focused. It will be easier to put your energy into work as the Moon activates driven Mars; if you've been upset about something lately, hard labour will help release your frustration. Career concerns may be consuming you, but you really shouldn't worry - things will ease up soon.
Lucky Number728
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Capricorn
With the Moon sailing through your first house of personality, today should be all about you with no apologies. Spending time at home should be very enjoyable; in fact, having people over for dinner this evening is just what the doctor ordered. People will enjoy your company, and you will excel at playing host or hostess.
Lucky Number654
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
A quiet mood may descend upon you as the Moon stimulates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. This is your lunar low cycle, the time each month when you need to recharge your spiritual batteries. Feed your soul with only the healthiest offerings and avoid the negativity of others. It's time to rest, relax, and heal from the bumps and bruises of the past month.
Lucky Number582
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
Many Fish will enjoy a rare romantic moment. Creativity and imagination are heightened, so allow for a few flights of fancy. Spending time teaching your children about different cultures around the world will benefit you as well as them, so make time for the little darlings. If you don't have children, enjoy activities that make you feel like one again.
