Horoscopes for Thursday, September 28, 2017

Aries
Pleasure is yours as the Moon blends well with the other planets; you are at your charming and attractive best today - that is, unbeatable! If you are trying to get the attention of someone you are attracted to, now is the time to send out the signal. Even if you are stuck working in the office all day, find a way to get out and enjoy the good things in life.
Lucky Number101
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
The nurturing Moon and prosperous Jupiter blend well today. Some of you may be feeling quite generous, while others could be the recipients of special gifts. Keep in mind that what you give or receive need not have any material value whatsoever. A spiritual gift of time or talent is often priceless, so consider this when looking for the perfect present.
Lucky Number084
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
The Moon and Pluto combine today, bringing certain relationships to critical mass. Unless you have Scorpio Rising, most Geminians will find today's events strenuous and somewhat distasteful. Intensity is not your favorite entree, especially when it is served by an emotional partner. Could it be that your actions, or perhaps lack of action, has brought this firestorm on?
Lucky Number093
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
Be prepared for anything at work or with your finances as the Moon and Venus do the rhumba. Hopefully today's surprises will be of the pleasant kind, or at least the sort that turn out best in the long run. Use caution when you're out having a good time: you may be fortunate this evening, but you don't want to press your luck.
Lucky Number490
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Leo
Your creative genius is apparent as the Moon triggers the influence; don't be afraid to communicate your ideas, as the muse visits you. If you need to take a chance, today is your day. Romance is also favoured, so go ahead and make the first move. Those of you with children will find them especially rewarding now.
Lucky Number207
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
You may feel torn between your personal life and career today; it seems no matter what you do, you can't make anyone happy. Don't let the stress eat you alive... take a deep breath and tell everyone that they will just have to wait in line. Just do your best and remember to take care of yourself - you won't be of any use if you run yourself down.
Lucky Number394
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Libra
You may have a lot of work to do, but take the time to express yourself to your loved ones today. Being more open will help bring you closer, as will taking the time to really listen to what your mate or best friend has to say. If you make a lunch date with a sibling or favourite neighbor, you will find a sympathetic and supportive ear.
Lucky Number329
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Today's focus is on your earth houses, making material goals and gains foremost in your mind. Inspired ideas on your part can get you started in the right direction and you'll have the energy to begin work on a creative project. Your values and ethics are evident in the work you do, so choose your assignments with care. Work with joy and love in your heart and see how quickly you will prosper.
Lucky Number126
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
The emotional Moon, passionate Mars and sensual Venus do a tango of love that may set you on fire today; anyone who arouses your passions will be surprised at how intense you can be. There is a danger of becoming a bit overheated, especially if your relationships are occurring in the work place or a public arena. Don't lose your head!
Lucky Number510
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Capricorn
Your low lunar cycle continues today, making this a good time to turn inward. This may mean that you don't feel much like talking or socializing, that is perfectly fine while the Moon moves through your twelfth house of hidden matters. Nurture your spirit today by indulging in the pleasures and activities that make you feel more whole. Be yourself with no apologies.
Lucky Number392
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Aquarius
Your appetite may increase as the Moon and Mars make passionate love. Try to keep your desires under control so that you don't regret anything in the morning. A shopping spree or eating binge may threaten to get out of hand, so step back and ask yourself whether you really need something or if you are truly hungry.
Lucky Number634
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
You'll be in the spotlight professionally or in your community today; your hard work and selfless contributions have not gone unnoticed. A good vibe exists between management and employees, so take advantage of the cooperative mood. Some of you may find you are being mentored or in the role of mentor, a relationship that has a way of teaching and benefiting both parties involved.
Comments