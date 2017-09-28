Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, September 28, 2017

September 28, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

Pleasure is yours as the Moon blends well with the other planets; you are at your charming and attractive best today - that is, unbeatable! If you are trying to get the attention of someone you are attracted to, now is the time to send out the signal. Even if you are stuck working in the office all day, find a way to get out and enjoy the good things in life.

Lucky Number

101

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The nurturing Moon and prosperous Jupiter blend well today. Some of you may be feeling quite generous, while others could be the recipients of special gifts. Keep in mind that what you give or receive need not have any material value whatsoever. A spiritual gift of time or talent is often priceless, so consider this when looking for the perfect present.

Lucky Number

084

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon and Pluto combine today, bringing certain relationships to critical mass. Unless you have Scorpio Rising, most Geminians will find today's events strenuous and somewhat distasteful. Intensity is not your favorite entree, especially when it is served by an emotional partner. Could it be that your actions, or perhaps lack of action, has brought this firestorm on?

Lucky Number

093

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Be prepared for anything at work or with your finances as the Moon and Venus do the rhumba. Hopefully today's surprises will be of the pleasant kind, or at least the sort that turn out best in the long run. Use caution when you're out having a good time: you may be fortunate this evening, but you don't want to press your luck.

Lucky Number

490

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

Your creative genius is apparent as the Moon triggers the influence; don't be afraid to communicate your ideas, as the muse visits you. If you need to take a chance, today is your day. Romance is also favoured, so go ahead and make the first move. Those of you with children will find them especially rewarding now.

Lucky Number

207

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You may feel torn between your personal life and career today; it seems no matter what you do, you can't make anyone happy. Don't let the stress eat you alive... take a deep breath and tell everyone that they will just have to wait in line. Just do your best and remember to take care of yourself - you won't be of any use if you run yourself down.

Lucky Number

394

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may have a lot of work to do, but take the time to express yourself to your loved ones today. Being more open will help bring you closer, as will taking the time to really listen to what your mate or best friend has to say. If you make a lunch date with a sibling or favourite neighbor, you will find a sympathetic and supportive ear.

Lucky Number

329

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Today's focus is on your earth houses, making material goals and gains foremost in your mind. Inspired ideas on your part can get you started in the right direction and you'll have the energy to begin work on a creative project. Your values and ethics are evident in the work you do, so choose your assignments with care. Work with joy and love in your heart and see how quickly you will prosper.

Lucky Number

126

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The emotional Moon, passionate Mars and sensual Venus do a tango of love that may set you on fire today; anyone who arouses your passions will be surprised at how intense you can be. There is a danger of becoming a bit overheated, especially if your relationships are occurring in the work place or a public arena. Don't lose your head!

Lucky Number

510

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your low lunar cycle continues today, making this a good time to turn inward. This may mean that you don't feel much like talking or socializing, that is perfectly fine while the Moon moves through your twelfth house of hidden matters. Nurture your spirit today by indulging in the pleasures and activities that make you feel more whole. Be yourself with no apologies.

Lucky Number

392

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Your appetite may increase as the Moon and Mars make passionate love. Try to keep your desires under control so that you don't regret anything in the morning. A shopping spree or eating binge may threaten to get out of hand, so step back and ask yourself whether you really need something or if you are truly hungry.

Lucky Number

634

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You'll be in the spotlight professionally or in your community today; your hard work and selfless contributions have not gone unnoticed. A good vibe exists between management and employees, so take advantage of the cooperative mood. Some of you may find you are being mentored or in the role of mentor, a relationship that has a way of teaching and benefiting both parties involved.

Lucky Number

300

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

