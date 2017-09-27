Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Aries
You can genuinely enjoy yourself today, whether you find your pleasure at home or while travelling. The Moon activates your ninth house of travel, education and adventure, so you might even feel a bit wicked and mischievous as you participate in fun and games.
Lucky Number227
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Taurus
This is a good day for getting in touch with your spiritual side as the intuitive Moon and powerful Jupiter harmonize well. Start the morning off with an easy Yoga stretch; if you haven't done yoga before, you will probably be able to find a beginner's tape at your local department store. Spend time recharging your spiritual batteries.
Lucky Number125
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Personal decisions may be weighing on your mind as the Moon triggers Mercury and Jupiter today... just remember that change is good, even though it may be painful. If you have the intention to move forward in love for others you are practically guaranteed a good outcome. Try to be patient with your parents and mate, as they may be currently struggling too.
Lucky Number459
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Cancer
It's back to work you go, so clear your mind of dreams and fancies and get busy. You may appreciate this opportunity to simply serve and work where you are needed... many of you have had too much time to think lately. Chores that involve very little skill will be therapeutic today. You might even have a chat with your own god or goddess while scrubbing out the shower.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Have fun and express your sense of playfulness as the lighthearted Moon activates your fifth house of pleasure and creativity. This day was made for recreation, so drop whatever you are working on and let a spirit of joy and freedom fill you. If the weather allows, get outside and enjoy nature's beauty and majesty. Be inspired!
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Turn your attention towards your cave and clan as the Moon activates your fourth house of home and family today. With Saturn holding court in your fourth house for several months to come, you need to take all personal and family matters seriously. This is a good day to take the pulse of your family's emotional heartbeat. Spend time relaxing together and let healing begin.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Libra
With the emotional Moon and serious Saturn in your third house of communication, you will want to do more than just shoot the breeze and the power of words will be very evident today. It is important to open up, but also equally important to choose what you say, and how you say it.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
A dream you have during the wee small hours of the morning may reflect career concerns that are on your mind. Take the time to analyze exactly what it is about work that is making you nervous. You may have strong intuition. There is much you can accomplish now.
Lucky Number086
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
You should be feeling fabulous when the light of the Moon beams from your first house of personality. Ideas and dreams are abundant now, so share them with others. Those of you in creative fields will be inspired by today's energy, so take advantage of this time. Foreigners and people from different cultures will enjoy your company, so plan to mingle.
Lucky Number302
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
The impressionable Moon activates your twelfth house of unconscious matters, increasing your psychic impressions. It's important to spend time strengthening your spiritual energy and restoring your soul as the Sea Goat is very sensitive to the emotional energy of others, needing to reach out and control it. Give yourself plenty of time to rest and relax this evening.
Lucky Number975
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
The responsive Moon activates your eleventh house of friends and associates, setting a lively tone for the day. Water-Bearers involved in budding romances will find that today is perfect for love, so reach out to your sweetheart. Partnerships of all kinds are favoured today and spending time planning for the future with a like-minded friend will be productive.
Lucky Number281
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
It may be hard to concentrate on work when you would rather get lost in fantasy today... still, you'll need to pay attention to detail if you want to avoid disaster. Why not plan your day to include both periods of concentrated effort and relaxing daydreams? You'll feel much better and get a lot more accomplished.
