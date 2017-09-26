Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, September 26, 2017

September 26, 2017 8:28 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon stimulates your ninth house of travel, education and adventure, giving you the urge to explore. Unfortunately, obligations may keep you from being able to go off on a whim, but you can still explore the world through books, movies and websites. Open your mind to the world around you and enjoy some of the different flavors it has to offer.

Lucky Number

359

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Excitement is in the air as the romantic Moon and magnetic Mars create heat today. Whether this manifests in a positive or negative way is entirely up to you. Channel some of this powerful energy into physical activity. Getting fresh air and enjoying the beauty of nature will be very beneficial for you. Why not share a picnic with someone special?

Lucky Number

177

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon clashes with Mars, making this a potentially stressful and even confusing day. Someone you care about could be struggling with depression, so try to be patient. Your calm and steady presence will be soothing. You don't really have to say anything... just be there. If you are struggling emotionally, take time out for a walk in nature.

Lucky Number

852

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Crustaceans who are travelling should watch their step as accidents are likely to happen today. It may be because you are unfamiliar with the territory or simply because someone else isn't paying attention... you'll have to stay on your toes to avoid trouble. Arguments with others about matters of faith are useless, so avoid getting sucked into someone else's drama.

Lucky Number

761

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

Be ready for the unexpected as the Moon and Uranus clash; those with children need to keep a close eye on them today. Hidden expenses may begin to show up in your budget, so take a look at where your money is going. You can have a good time today, but be sure to use reasonable caution and be on the lookout for accidents waiting to happen.

Lucky Number

773

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Don't be surprised if there is some excitement as the changeable Moon combines with unpredictable Uranus. This is an 'anything can happen' day, so go with the flow. Good things materialize out of nowhere, but obstacles can crop up just as suddenly. Let your intuition guide you and you will know exactly what to do.

Lucky Number

982

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

Spending time getting to know your neighbors will be enjoyable today and it's always good to know who the barracudas and dolphins are around you! Your siblings and other close relatives would probably like to hear from you as well, so pick up the phone or send an email.

Lucky Number

576

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may feel as though life is all work and no play as the Moon insists you put business before pleasure today. You may be right, but everything comes and goes in cycles. Today could be very hectic and busy, so take a few deep breaths and pace yourself and by this evening, you should be feeling much better. Go for a brisk walk to help you release stress.

Lucky Number

224

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

The emotional Moon lights up your first house of personality, bringing out the best in your nature. It will be easy for you to nurture those around you lending your healing touch to loved ones. It feels wonderful to be not only needed but to be genuinely good at caring for others. Let your gentle light shine without apology.

Lucky Number

965

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may have a revelation about a work issue today, but now is not the time to act on it. You are still in your lunar low cycle, so go slow and keep a low profile. Stress may cause you to catch a cold more easily than usual, so avoid those who are sniffling and sneezing.

Lucky Number

736

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A dream you have during the wee small hours of the morning may link you directly to the collective unconscious; don't be surprised if you experience a sense of deja vu later in the day. Today is a fine day for spending relaxing with friends and loved ones, so make time for play. However, you should avoid those who have the flu or other highly communicable illnesses.

Lucky Number

102

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Take pride in who you are and how the world sees you today. Sure, you aren't perfect, but no one else is either! Reflect on the good that you have done and dream of all the good you can still do. This is also a good time to spend with the parent who has influenced you the most throughout your lifetime. It may be time for a heart-to-heart talk.

Lucky Number

821

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

