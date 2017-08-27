Horoscopes for Sunday, August 27, 2017

Aries
The Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, money and power, adding intensity to the day. Activities involving children and creative endeavors can take on an exciting tone as the Moon blends with unpredictable Uranus, shaking up your fifth house of romance and creativity. Impulsive and spontaneous behavior is contagious today; even lovers could get way out of hand!
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
You might want to think twice about engaging in friendly competition today; with the emotional Moon challenging egotistical Jupiter, someone is likely to get hurt. If you really must compete today, compete against yourself. There's no harm in urging yourself to go a little farther and perform a little better; just pay attention to your body's signals so you'll know when to call it quits.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Pay attention to your health as the Moon moves through Taurus and your sixth house of health and service today; it might be time for a check up. With Neptune and Uranus in your third house, nervous tension could be leading you into bad habits that will undermine your health. If you feel stressed out, reach for your athletic shoes instead of a double martini and you'll be happy with the results.
Lucky Number196
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The Moon enters Taurus and your fifth house of romance and creativity today, putting you in a joyful mood. You will find that the day is filled with good cheer, and it all begins with you. No matter what the weather, most Goats should be feeling like spring lambs during this time frame. Express your joy and creativity, allowing your inner child to rule the day.
Lucky Number576
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Leo
You might need to find a way to cheer yourself up as the sensitive Moon passes through your solar nadir; if you find yourself feeling blue, remind yourself that it is just a passing mood. In just a few days, life will be looking bright again! many of you will be tending to the emotional and physical needs of your home and family during this time frame. Spread good karma by being supportive and responsible.
Lucky Number843
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
Your psychic impressions are likely to be strong, which may be troubling for some. Sudden insights may be jarring and dreams could be disturbing. Relax and allow the caring Moon to help you understand the meaning of these messages. By noting how you feel, you will better be able to make sense of the information you are receiving. Take time out to meditate.
Lucky Number090
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
Today's focus is on your personal finances, making material goals and gains foremost in your mind. Inspired ideas on your part can get you started in the right direction and you'll have the energy to begin work on creative projects. Your values and ethics are evident in the work you do, so choose your assignments with care. Work with joy and love in your heart and see how quickly you will prosper.
Lucky Number119
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
With the Moon travelling through your first house of personality, your unique qualities are front and center. Luna adds a special glow to the sensuous Bull, making you even more attractive than ever. Supermodel and the Face of France Letitia Casta exemplifies what makes Taurus such an inviting sign; the good life seems to drip from your fingertips.
Lucky Number183
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
Silence may be the sweetest sound as the Moon moves through Taurus and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today. This is your lunar low cycle, so do not attempt to push yourself physically or mentally. Prayer and meditation will help you regain your inner balance as you review the events of the past month. Take this time to heal.
Lucky Number831
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Capricorn
With the Moon in agreeable Taurus, today should be fairly pleasant. Sure, you have a lot of work to do, but your friends and associates will help make your chores easier. Enjoy the company of others as the Moon moves through your eleventh house, encouraging teamwork and group goals. By this evening, you are likely to feel amorous.
Lucky Number751
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You may feel like a hapless workhorse as the Moon passes through your tenth house of career and reputation. You'll need to meet all your responsibilities before the end of the day; people are counting on you to get the job done. This is a good night to step out with your mate, best friend or partner. All eyes will be on you and the glorious sight that you are.
Lucky Number979
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
Adventure and intellectual growth are on today's menu for curious Virgins; try something different as the Moon moves through your ninth house of travel and higher learning. You may be somewhat frustrated by limitations and obstacles you encounter throughout the day, but your ingenuity can help you overcome any challenges. Take a deep breath and dive in!
