Horoscopes for Sunday, August 20, 2017

Aries
With the changing Moon entering your fifth house of romance and pleasure, romantic notions are likely to be on your mind. The coming Solar Eclipse promises plenty of action for you in the love department, so be prepared for just about anything. With unpredictable Uranus involved, expect a bolt out of the blue to spice up your life!
Lucky Number559
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Home repairs may be hard to pin down today as the changing Moon travels in your fourth house of home and family. Emotional difficulties between family members may cause confusion as well. Spend time appreciating the wonder of nature with your family to help create a stronger bond between you. A day in the park or beach will work miracles.
Lucky Number168
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Gemini
Your imagination is strong as the changing Moon joins forces with communicative Mercury. In fact, it might be all too easy to exaggerate the truth today. Use this energy to entertain and to empathize with others rather to confuse or mislead. As the Solar Eclipse nears, you'll have more than your share of misunderstandings and disagreements.
Lucky Number429
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Once the changing Moon in your second house of finances meets communicative Mercury, you might want to do a little bean counting. Go over your finances carefully as the coming Solar Eclipse may shine more light on money matters than you are accustomed to. Organize yourself in preparation for a potentially stressful forty-eight to seventy-two hours.
Lucky Number538
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The changing Moon sails into your first house of personality, helping you to feel like a superstar. Inspiring Uranus adds a note of unexpected delight to all you do, so enjoy charming everyone you come in contact with. Of course, there will always be those who do not appreciate your singular style and unique expression. Pay them no mind.
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You might want to retreat from the world as the changing Moon skulks through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. There may be trouble brewing and you'll need to gather your strength while you can. Organize yourself as much as possible today, because tomorrow may find you too busy fending off a growing problem at work or with your health.
Lucky Number321
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
The Moon enters Leo and your eleventh house of friends and associates, making this a good day to have company for tea or dinner. You'll enjoy the stimulating exchange of ideas, especially if your buddies have refreshingly different points of view. You may want to get outside and enjoy team sports or other group activities if the weather allows.
Lucky Number836
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Scorpio
You may feel like all eyes are upon you as the Moon enters your tenth house of career and status; if you're making a public appearance, be sure to dress the part. Neptune adds to your natural air of mystery, while Mars helps you look and feel like a million bucks. Hold your head high so that people will know you are surviving, despite all the odds!
Lucky Number249
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You'll have plenty of fresh ideas once the Moon moves through your ninth house of travel, education and adventure. It's time to do something completely different, so get out of the house and into the great, wide world. The Archer thrives on variety, and variety is exactly what the universe wants for you today.
Lucky Number518
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
The eighth house Moon encourages you to go to personal depths in your most intimate relationships. Over the next two days, tension may rise concerning sex, money and power, so line up your allies. You can accomplish a great deal in business matters, but it will take a lot of physical and emotional energy.
Lucky Number314
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
Arrange for some togetherness between you and your mate, best friend or partner as the changing Moon enters your seventh house of significant others. With the Solar Eclipse nearing, you need to take every opportunity to strengthen your most important alliances. Spend more time listening rather than talking. Give yourself plenty of time to think before speaking.
Lucky Number153
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, reminding you to take care of yourself so that you may continue to serve others. As the Solar Eclipse approaches, you may need to be aware any health problems your body is trying to alert you to. If something doesn't feel quite right, pay attention! Don't ignore warning signs.
