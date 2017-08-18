Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, August 18, 2017

August 18, 2017 2:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

With the Moon passing through your fourth house of home and family, you'll have to put forth a lot of effort to get out of bed. If you see to your responsibilities, you will be rewarded by those in power. Some Rams may have to contend with the moods of authority figures and family members; try to have a cheery outlook no matter how dour your boss is today.

Lucky Number

459

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's time to speak up and get your point across as the Moon sails through your third house of communication. Take this opportunity to express yourself and make your intentions clear, before the coming Solar Eclipse puts an emotional spin on everything. Failure to communicate now could lead to a serious break in relationships later.

Lucky Number

318

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

With the Moon in canny Cancer and your second house of personal finance, it's time to catch up on the bills. Prepare your payments early this month so that you do not have to pay any extra interest or late fees. Take good care of your belongings and they will serve you well. You can save a great deal of money simply by tending to the maintenance of your car and appliances.

Lucky Number

896

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

I'm coming out... want the world to know, gonna let it show... might be your disco diva theme song for the day. With the luminous Moon in your first house of personality, you'll be ready to come out of your shell and into the public eye. Going out tonight should be pure pleasure as your natural charm and attractiveness is magnified.

Lucky Number

755

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Seek out peace and quiet as the Moon drifts through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude; you'll need to recharge your spiritual and physical batteries during your lunar low cycle. It is important for you to release tension that has built up during the past month, and to let go of resentment and frustration. A good cure for whatever ails you is a long, warm tub bath enhanced with peppermint and lavender oils.

Lucky Number

325

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

With the Moon passing through your eleventh house of friends and associates, this is a great time to go out for good times. Let yourself dance and sing your troubles away this evening... just don't drink too much and regret it in the morning. Surround yourself with reliable old friends and celebrate the end of a long week together.

Lucky Number

184

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Libra

September 23-October 22

If you really want to achieve some of your fondest ambitions, consider community service. Start off by helping out with your neighborhood Little League and then move your way up through the political ranks. If you want change, you'll have to get out there and make it happen - wishing will only leave you depressed and frustrated.

Lucky Number

637

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Today is perfect for a day trip whether it is a literal journey, or a journey of the mind. You'll benefit from a change of scenery, so don't spend the day indoors unless you are watching the Travel Channel. If you have friends or family at a distance, this is a good time to call or email and Scorpions with troublesome in-laws may actually enjoy their company now!

Lucky Number

947

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

With the Moon in your eighth house of sex, money and power, you are likely to feel passion returning today. This could manifest positively as greater intimacy with your partner or best friend, but there could also be negative participation in power struggles. The best way to win at such useless games is simply not to play.

Lucky Number

396

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

With the tender Moon in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, it is time to tend to your partner. Make tonight date night for you and your mate or best friend; all your close, important relationships will benefit from a little one-on-one. If there is anything important you need to discuss, do it in a calm and relaxing atmosphere.

Lucky Number

607

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

With the nurturing Moon in your sixth house of health and service, you'll want to be aware of how much exercise you are getting. If you lead a sedentary life, it is time to get out for more fresh air. Take the stairs instead of the lift or elevator, and walk rather than drive wherever possible. Those of you who love shopping malls can use them as your own indoor track for power walking.

Lucky Number

225

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Find something to celebrate as the Moon passes through your fifth house of pleasure and creativity today; even the fact that you made it through another day is reason to cheer. Indulge in something that helps rejuvenate and refresh your spirit. If you haven't got much cash to spend, why not rent a comedy and make some popcorn?

Lucky Number

233

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

