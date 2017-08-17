Horoscopes for Thursday, August 17, 2017

Aries
The mindful Moon and stern Saturn may inspire a bit of house cleaning as they join forces today; give what you don't need to charity and recycle and reuse whatever can be salvaged. This will not only rid your home of excess clutter, but it will also help you to clear your mind. Learning to let go of what you don't need is a life-changing process.
Lucky Number963
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
Some Bulls may experience a sense of psychic knowing as the Moon moves through their third house of communication. Your siblings or neighbors may be on your mind as you tend to the business of the day. If you find yourself thinking about someone in particular, give them a call. Chances are good he or she will have just been thinking about you.
Lucky Number668
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
Your own hard work is your best bet for success today; pay attention to your duties and you will be rewarded. This is an especially good time to tend to the maintenance of your personal belongings. Have the oil checked on your car and see to it that the tires are all inflated properly. You need to take extra care of your belongings as Saturn continues to restrict some of your relationships.
Lucky Number905
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
It's too easy to tell people it's 'My Way Or The Highway' today as the Moon glows in your twelfth house of secrets and sorrows. Fortunately, most people will be more than happy to see that you get your way later in the day. Your charm and magnetism are especially strong while Luna passes through Cancer, so don't be afraid to ask for what (and who) you want.
Lucky Number203
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Don't be afraid to ask for space if you need it today. Everyone needs to be alone now and then and this may be your time for solitude. Prayer and meditation can be especially healing for you, so make an effort to block out the world at some point this afternoon or evening. Some of you may experience spiritual or psychic insights that are uplifting.
Lucky Number365
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Team spirit is strong as the Moon moves into Cancer and your eleventh house of friendship. You'll emerge as a strong leader as you work with others, but you may be faced with an opposing view or competition in the near future. Lay down a good foundation for your plans and ideas to guarantee future success.
Lucky Number338
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Pay attention to your instincts as they will not lead you astray. Listen to your inner voice, especially what it tells you about others. You may need to keep information about your personal life to yourself, because there may be people in your environment that are not as friendly as they would like you to think. Pay attention to duty and avoid gossip mongers.
Lucky Number602
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
You may experience a prophetic dream or vision as the intuitive Moon awakens the house of future knowing today. Share your impressions with a Pisces friend who may understand the hidden meaning. You may feel like you need to kick the barn door down in some areas of your life... if you are ready for change, don't be afraid to start the process.
Lucky Number853
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Some Archers feel increased passion as the tender Moon dances with expansive Jupiter. Whatever you do now is likely to come from a deep place in your heart, as the Moon continues to move through your eighth house of sex, money and power. You may even experience an unsettling sense of 'deja vu', as your psychic houses are stimulated.
Lucky Number257
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Capricorn
Strong emotions may spill out in your dreams or in the early morning hours as the tender Moon aspects Saturn and Mars today. If there is something bothering you, consider sharing your woes with a close confidant. You don't have to be entertaining and funny all the time, you know. It's alright to reveal your fears and insecurities on occasion.
Lucky Number297
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Aquarius
Your dreams may be prophetic as the intuitive Moon and inspirational Uranus join forces today. At the very least, you are likely to experience strong emotions that last throughout the day. If you are emotionally upset, avoid eating rich foods. It may be best to eat only fresh foods and foods high in fiber today.
Lucky Number833
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Pisces
The combination of the romantic Moon and inspirational Uranus could make for some passionate moments today. Lovers will express themselves with vigor while children demand more attention than usual. Creative expression is powerful now; writers and artists among you could find strong emotion is a potent muse.
