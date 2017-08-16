Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Aries
With the changing Moon lighting up your third house of communication, you'll be inclined to speak up about your feelings and opinions. You may feel very passionate about your beliefs as the Moon aspects Mercury and Jupiter, deepening your thinking process. Be sure to demonstrate your some uncharacteristic tact in all you do today.
Lucky Number393
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
Most Bulls will be focused on their finances once the Moon moves into sociable Gemini and the second house of money and values. You'll want to see what you can do to recycle and replenish your resources. Those of you involved in research could have an important breakthrough if you listen to your intuition.
Lucky Number313
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
It's time to strut your stuff as the changing Moon cruises through your first house of personality. Enjoy the increased emotional energy that the start of a new lunar cycle can bring; express yourself while you feel natural and easy. As the day wears on and the Moon aspects Mercury and Jupiter, feelings of passion may surface as Mercury retrogrades into Leo.
Lucky Number132
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
With the moody Moon sliding into your twelfth house of solitude, many Crustaceans will enjoy silence today. Avoid crowded places and unpleasant people in favor of quiet hideaways where you can cherish your own company. Turn in early so you can recharge your physical as well as spiritual batteries now that your lunar low cycle has begun.
Lucky Number808
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
With the moody Moon enlivening your eleventh house of friends and associates, you'll be ready to taste the joys of friendship. Unfortunately, the taste may be a bit too strong as stern Saturn adds to the mix, but often our closest friends are agents of change and transformation in our lives. You may find yourself thinking of someone special only to hear from them moments later.
Lucky Number999
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
You may be called on to save the day as the changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation. You'll have all the strength you need, but don't be surprised if authority figures are less than helpful. Pour your compassionate nature on to troubled waters and you'll find allies where you least expect them. Make time for yourself on this busy day.
Lucky Number251
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
The changing Moon enters Gemini and your ninth house of travel, education and philosophy today. Far reaching changes in your life are likely during the next few years as the restrictive power of Saturn touches this area of your life... you'll find the most interesting shifts occurring in your relationships as you open your mind to new places and people.
Lucky Number883
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
The changing Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money and power today. You'll be reminded in one way or another that money talks, but it's up to you whether or not you listen.... Try to spend time with your partner, or if it isn't possible, a close friend today. He or she may have surprising insights for you.
Lucky Number969
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
It's time to get personal with your mate, best friend or partner as the changing Moon stimulates your seventh house of significant others. Listening carefully to what your close associates are saying as well as what they are not saying will help you understand your relationships much better. Likewise, if you are not clear in your communication, you are at risk of being misunderstood.
Lucky Number088
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
The Moon moves into your sixth house of health and service, rewarding you for making healthy and responsible choices. Some Sea Goats may experience a sixth sense about the quality of their environment, including the emotional state of co-workers. You can bring increased optimism and a positive attitude to the office, simply by wearing a smile.
Lucky Number464
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
Aquarius becomes a creative Water Bearer as the changing Moon enters witty Gemini and your fifth house of pleasure and creativity. It may be hard to focus on serious business, and you really shouldn't have to. Fun is a necessary nutrient for the soul, so don't underestimate the value of goofing off a little. Find some children to play with or watch the Cartoon Channel this afternoon.
Lucky Number735
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
The changing Moon may turn your thoughts towards family concerns as she enters your fourth house of home and family. Memories of your childhood may also surface... don't be surprised if you dream of your childhood home as you sleep tonight. For some this may be a sweet dream, while others will experience this as a nightmare.
