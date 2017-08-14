Horoscopes for Monday, August 14, 2017

Aries
The Taurus Moon reminds you to pay attention to your finances today. Many Rams have been especially prosperous lately, but the temptation to spend most of what you make on pleasure has been very strong. This is the perfect time to cut back to only one ounce of truffles and caviar a day instead of two.
Lucky Number836
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The Moon moves through your first house of personality, helping you to get back in the saddle again. Already the sensual and pleasure-loving sign of the zodiac, the next two days will give you a great advantage. Romance and creative powers surge as the Moon blends well with clever Mercury.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Gemini
The Moon moves through your twelfth house of subconscious matters, stirring up all kinds of hidden things. Nightmares can be analyzed to reveal many of your darkest fears and anxieties; the boogey man is not nearly so frightening when you have dissected him thoroughly. Consult a dream dictionary for any symbols that you are unable to decipher.
Lucky Number401
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
The swift Moon moves through your eleventh house of friends and associates, putting you in the mood for company. If the weather is fine, consider stepping out with a friend for some fresh air. It's time to get a new perspective, and one of the best ways is to spend some time observing nature. You need to think carefully about a decision you have to make soon. Don't rush yourself.
Lucky Number879
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, highlighting how responsible you are. You have the potential to rise through the ranks this year, so don't miss your chance. Ambitious Lions should have no trouble proving how capable they are. The problem may end up being difficulty in finding time for your family.
Lucky Number771
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The best thing for you today is a change of pace. The Taurus Moon passes through your ninth house of travel and adventure, urging you to do something completely different. However, most of you are not able to jet off at a moment's notice, so you'll have to be creative. The easiest way to spice up your life is to try a new restaurant, preferably one that serves dishes you've never tasted before. Bon appetit!
Lucky Number504
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The day begins on an intense note as the Moon glides through Taurus and your house of sex, money and power. You and someone special may not see eye-to-eye on these issues now, which may come as a complete surprise to both of you. Making adjustments for each other may be the only way to avoid a fight. Just remember that variety is the spice of life, and we would be one sorry world if we all agreed on every thing, all the time.
Lucky Number483
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Balance can be restored in your relationships as the passing Moon moves through your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. Listen to what you partner has to say and then, after careful consideration, express your opinions. It is important to be sure you understand your partner's meaning. Sometimes clarity is lost when strong emotions are involved.
Lucky Number850
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Sagittarius
As the Moon is moving through your sixth house of health and service, you need to take a moment to streamline and organize. Cleanliness is truly next to godliness in many ways and you will feel better once you have done a bit of housekeeping. Eating properly and exercising regularly will boost your mental and physical energy, so be sure to do so today.
Lucky Number380
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
You should be feeling much sweeter as the Moon moves through your fifth house of romance and creativity today; I see many Sea Goats going out to buy flowers and other "I'm Sorry" gifts to make up for any angry moments recently. Don't worry, all is forgiven; you've been working so hard lately that no one really blames you for losing your cool. Chill out and have some fun today.
Lucky Number916
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
Misunderstandings of the heart are likely as the Moon and Mars clash today. Everyone is more sensitive than usual, so don't take bad moods personally. Brighten your personal space with fresh flowers and spend time relaxing in your favourite chair this evening.
Lucky Number146
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Some of you may find that someone you trusted has deceived you. Who needs enemies when you have so-called friends like these? Fortunately, there are quite a few true-blue pals you can count on. Consider yourself wiser for having learned a lesson and enjoy the evening with those who truly deserve to be called friend.
