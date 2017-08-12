Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, August 12, 2017

August 12, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

This can be one of the most delightful days of the month for you. Show off your creative talents and share ideas with your most exciting friends. If you want to make a play for someone special, now is the ideal time whilst your physical beauty and charm are magnified. Others will be drawn to your affectionate nature.

Lucky Number

866

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Slow motion may be the best way to describe this interminable day... it's not a bad day, it just might seem endless. There is so much to do and so many people who are depending on you that you may never get a chance to relax and let your hair down. If you haven't already learned to say no, you may want to practice on those who impose on you today.

Lucky Number

824

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Work should be pleasant as a friendly, cooperative mood rules the day. Brilliant ideas can come from brainstorming, so spend some time collaborating. This evening, dinner with friends is delightful. Enjoy good times with your favourite people.

Lucky Number

590

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You could emerge as a real power player in your career field after today; the universe is putting money on your ability to give a superior performance. This should mean more money for you in the long run, so don't be afraid to take on extra responsibilities. You'll need to take your opportunities as they come.

Lucky Number

717

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

With the Moon in your ninth house of cultural pursuits, travel and foreign affairs, you are likely to engage in a talkathon tonight. Go ahead and get everything out on the table... this is your best chance to avoid sticky situations later in the month. Be honest about your hopes and fears if you want relationships to run smoothly.

Lucky Number

888

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your hard work may be rewarded this afternoon as the Moon is active in your career and money houses. You'll have the energy you need to get the work done, but be sure to eat the right foods to keep you going. Avoid artificial energy boosters such as candy bars and keep plenty of fresh fruit and water on hand.

Lucky Number

828

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Compromise is important as the Moon moves through fiery Aries and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships. You may not feel like cooperating, but it is in your best interests to do so. Even trying to get along with an enemy or competitor will benefit you in the long run. Don't allow anger and frustration to build up... let off steam with vigorous exercise.

Lucky Number

356

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You could enjoy unexpected benefits from your job or volunteer work. The more flexible you can be at work, the better... your can-do attitude will be rewarded. There is plenty of fun to be had this evening, but guard against becoming too excited or relaxed in the presence of your co-workers.

Lucky Number

663

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

No matter what you must accomplish today, try to be relaxed about it. With the Moon gliding through your fifth house of love and pleasure, you shouldn't take anything too seriously. When someone cuts you off in traffic, smile and wave... surprise people by responding kindly no matter how annoying or rude their behavior is.

Lucky Number

885

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may find that it is hard to leave home this morning... in fact, you may not want to wake up from the strange and wonderful dreams you've been having. You are likely to be more psychic than usual as planets in your water houses harmonize. If you have a strong feeling about something, you are probably right. Use your inner voice as a guide today.

Lucky Number

357

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Get out there and strut your stuff as the universe favors the zodiac's innovators. Your original style and unique charm is the true definition of fashion; you are always at least one or two steps ahead of the rest of the world. Don't be afraid to be yourself, even if you know that no one else is anything like you. The world would be boring if everyone were the same.

Lucky Number

564

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You can get a great deal accomplished through careful planning today. Once the Moon moves into dynamic Aries and your second house of personal finances, you'll want to know where you stand at the bank. Take a good look at what you owe and what you have incoming so that you may prepare accordingly. You'll have an opportunity to increase your income soon.

Lucky Number

779

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

