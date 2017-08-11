Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, August 11, 2017

AccuWeather

August 11, 2017 2:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You may begin to perk up when the changing Moon enters fiery Aries, your first house of personality. You are sure to have more energy than you had early in the morning, when it seems almost impossible to get out of bed to start the day. Let your body observe its own natural rhythms and avoid forcing yourself to work against them.

Lucky Number

635

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

As the day wears on, you may feel yourself turning inward. Blame it on the changing Moon entering your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend time in quiet meditation. If you can arrange for a peaceful evening at home, recharge your spiritual batteries by taking a candlelit bath. Shut out the cares of the world and let Calgon take you away!

Lucky Number

516

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You can loosen up once the Moon enters dynamic Aries and your eleventh house of friends and associates. However, you may want to guard just how much information you divulge to your pals over drinks... don't let your tongue get so relaxed that you confide the wrong things to the wrong people.

Lucky Number

969

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You may be tempted to daydream at dawn, but once the changing Moon enters Aries and your tenth house of career and reputation, you will need to display greater concentration. Take a cat nap mid-afternoon and you will find yourself refreshed and ready to focus; chances are good you will be up late tonight as you see to all your responsibilities.

Lucky Number

809

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

Once the changing Moon enters your ninth house of travel and adventure, Lions will be ready for a change. After a long day, find a way to break your routine. Even if you simply sit and watch a show about history or travel this evening, you will enjoy the window into other worlds. Whatever you do, don't do what you always do.

Lucky Number

308

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The changing Moon enters your eighth house of mystery, turning you on to the unseen. Many Fish will experience strong psychic energy as the Moon lifts your intuition. Listen to your small, still voice as you navigate your day; you may find that what you feel is often more accurate than what you think.

Lucky Number

459

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

Get ready for fun as anything goes today... the more flexible you can be, the more you can enjoy today's aspects. Sure there are bills to pay, but the chance to forget about your troubles for a few hours is your gift from the cosmos. Let yourself laugh and enjoy the simple things in life with your friends and family.

Lucky Number

895

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You may enjoy a lighthearted morning, but by afternoon it will be time to return to duty. Once the changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, you'll need to remember to water your plants and walk the dog (and more often). Some Scorpions may be bringing work home from the office as tasks seem to be piling up, but don't forget to pay attention to good health habits! Skip the cookies and milk tonight and have fresh fruit instead.

Lucky Number

555

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You'll be happy to lighten up once the changing Moon enters your fifth house of pleasure and creativity today. It will be easy to be optimistic as the Moon blends well with healing Chiron. Then again, it may be that you are too confident and will take an ill-advised risk... do try to keep both your feet on the ground

Lucky Number

215

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The changing Moon enters Aries and your fourth house of home and family, making you more than ready for a personal retreat. The stars favor spiritual and emotional healing now, so surround yourself with people and things that make you feel whole. Pick up some flowers on your way home from work and enjoy a candlelit bath tonight.

Lucky Number

773

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

It will be easy for you to lend support and encouragement to your friends, family and associates today. With the sympathetic Moon and compassionate Chiron blending, you can express your love and confidence clearly and freely. People will be naturally drawn to you, and it seems you know exactly what to say.

Lucky Number

244

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Congratulate yourself for a job well done even if no one else notices today. Your ingenuity and efficiency are exactly what the world needs, but unfortunately overlooks in favor of more flashy solutions. Treat yourself to a massage or a long, warm bubble bath this evening. Pledge to serve only yourself as you rest and rejuvenate this evening.

Lucky Number

392

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

