Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 8, 2017

AccuWeather

August 08, 2017 2:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Call your friends and make a play date for tonight; it's time you got out and had some fun. The Moon in friendly Aquarius urges you to frolic with your most colorful playmates... don't sit inside alone during this time frame. True, these same friends may drive you mad with their dramatic tales, but you can thank your lucky stars that your life seems tame in comparison to the tricky fixes they find themselves in.

Lucky Number

844

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon activates your tenth house of career and reputation, urging you to focus on the image you want to project. You can achieve your objectives with just a little extra effort. Try not to clash with your superiors as they are likely to be overly emotional and critical today; keep a low profile for the moment.

Lucky Number

822

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Today's Moon in Aquarius will send you visions of the future; hopefully you will see the greatest good possible and not just a reflection of your own fears and anxieties. If you find yourself dancing on the pessimistic side of the dance floor, snap yourself out of it. What you believe, you can create, so find your favourite Pisces and ask for some fairy dust.

Lucky Number

275

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your mood can become a bit intense as the Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power. Try not to become embroiled in any money fights in the coming days; chances are good you have missed something in your own calculations. Some of you may be dealing with issues of life and death, such as witnessing the physical and mental deterioration of loved ones. Try to find the beauty in the cycle of life rather than the horror.

Lucky Number

548

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today, placing the focus on love. Over the next two weeks, issues surrounding your closest relationships may come into play. The stress of the past month may have taken quite a toll, so be supportive of your partner during this time. Get in his or her good graces so that tomorrow's tense aspects won't break you down.

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Try to improve your health by incorporating good habits into your daily routine; if you sit at a desk all day long, find ways to stretch your muscles while you are seated. It is a good idea to increase your consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Avoid rich, fat-laden foods and keep alcoholic beverages to a minimum.

Lucky Number

712

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Libra

September 23-October 22

Unpredictable Uranus blends with the Moon to create some surprises today, so expect the unexpected. Take advantage of this energy by doing something on the spur of the moment... rather than let the day happen to you, take the reins and make something happen! Play everything by ear and go where the wind takes you. How often to you get to be spontaneous?

Lucky Number

194

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Aquarian Moon urges you to begin a new chapter in your family and home life; you may be under pressure at work, but what are you working for to begin with? Chances are the fertile Bull is most concerned with his or her little family at home. You'll have a chance to make a new start in the domestic arena, so be open to changes. Some may be expecting or welcoming a new family member now.

Lucky Number

687

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

With the Moon glowing warmly in your third house of community, this is a good day to be neighborly. Is there someone who could use a home cooked meal or a hand in the yard? We often have people in need right in our own neighborhoods and we don't even know it. Spending time with siblings can also be quite satisfying under this transit.

Lucky Number

556

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

The Aquarian Moon activates your second house of personal finances today, giving some Sea Goats the irresistible urge to buy something. There is nothing wrong with treating yourself to a small luxury, just be sure to stay within your budget. Men and women alike often splurge as a way to reward themselves after working hard. Find something that will give you pleasure and remind you that you deserve the best.

Lucky Number

873

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

With the Aquarian Moon still stimulating your first house of personality, you have your distinctive glow again. There is nothing wrong with feeling confident and worthy; in fact, your positive vibes are contagious. However, with the Sun and Mars stirring up your seventh house of partnerships for some time to come, you may want to temper your pride with a dash of humility. Resolve conflict using your intuitive wit and charm.

Lucky Number

894

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It's time to enjoy some peace and quiet as the Moon activates your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. Silence is often necessary to hear that small, still voice within, so turn off the television tonight and spend sometime enjoying the natural sounds of the evening. If you live in the city, try playing a recording of natural sounds to soothe your soul.

Lucky Number

472

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

