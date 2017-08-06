Horoscopes for Sunday, August 6, 2017

Aries
The changing Moon enters Aquarius and your eleventh house of friends and associates, making this a good day to have company for tea or dinner. You'll enjoy the stimulating exchange of ideas, especially if your pals have refreshingly different points of view. You may want to get outside and enjoy team sports or other group activities if the weather allows.
Lucky Number902
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
You might feel a last minute crunch as the Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation; be sure to tie up loose ends before leaving work today. With Neptune and Uranus transiting your tenth house for some time to come, you will need to be very clear about your position, what is expected from you, and what you expect from others.
Lucky Number419
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
A difference of opinion may threaten to get out of hand as the Full Moon draws near. Those of you with in-laws may be reaching the end of your tether. It's time to adopt an objective attitude. Avoid letting the ego- fuelled arguments of others upset you. Everyone is entitled to his or her own opinion, whether we agree or not.
Lucky Number575
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Powerful feelings arise as the Full Moon nears; you might want to take plenty of time out for relaxing and centering yourself. The rest of the world may be going crazy, but the nurturing Crab is not about to fly off the handle. You may find yourself in a life-or-death situation in which you emerge the hero. Pray for fortitude and strength and you will receive it.
Lucky Number687
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Arrange for some togetherness between you and your mate, best friend or partner as the changing Moon enters your seventh house of significant others. With the Full Moon nearing, you need to take every opportunity to strengthen your most important alliances. Spend more time listening rather than talking. Give yourself plenty of time to think before speaking.
Lucky Number183
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, reminding you to take care of yourself so that you may continue to serve others. As the Full Moon approaches, you need to be aware of any health problems your body is trying to alert you to. If something doesn't feel quite right, pay attention! Don't ignore warning signs.
Lucky Number544
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
With the changing Moon entering your fifth house of romance and pleasure, romantic notions are likely to be on your mind. The coming Full Moon promises plenty of action for you in the love department, so be prepared for just about anything. With unpredictable Uranus involved, expect a bolt out of the blue to spice up your life!
Lucky Number532
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Family issues are brought to light as the changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family; it is time to look at your personal relationships more closely. The coming Full Moon may bring changes in your living arrangements... it could also reveal problems in your plumbing or electrical wiring, so pay attention!
Lucky Number539
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Your imagination is heightened as the changing Moon joins forces with fanciful Neptune. In fact, it might be all too easy to exaggerate the truth today. Use this energy to entertain and empathize with others rather than to confuse or mislead them. As the Full Moon nears, you'll have more than your share of misunderstandings and disagreements.
Lucky Number535
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
Once the changing Moon confronts confusing Neptune from your second house of finances, you might want to do a little bean counting. Go over your accounts carefully as the coming Full Moon may shine more light on your money matters than you are accustomed to. Organize yourself in preparation for a potentially stressful 48 to 72 hours.
Lucky Number421
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
The changing Moon sails into your first house of personality, helping you to feel like a superstar. Glamorous Neptune adds a note of mystery and intrigue to all you do, so enjoy charming everyone you come in contact with. Of course, there will always be those who do not appreciate your singular style and unique expression. Pay them no mind.
Lucky Number425
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignSagittarius
Pisces
You'll need to protect yourself as the growing Full Moon brings illnesses and enemies out into the open. You may find trouble brewing with a co-worker. Do what you can to help, but do not risk your health, your job, or your sanity in the process. Sometimes you just have to back away after you have made every attempt to assist another.
