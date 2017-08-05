Horoscopes for Saturday, August 5, 2017

Aries
You might be feeling a bit of pressure with the Moon passing through your tenth house of career and reputation; all eyes may be upon you as you make your way today. Those in positions of authority over you could be exceptionally demanding and emotional today, but you may be fortunate enough to have a caring boss who is moved to help you with your personal concerns.
Lucky Number381
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The Moon moves through your ninth house of travel and education today, preparing you for changes. Trying new things such as food and different cultures will be uplifting for you at this time; you might even consider signing up for a course in a foreign language. Shake the cobwebs out of your life by reaching for something that excites you.
Lucky Number808
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
The intuitive Moon enters your eighth house of sex, power and money today, urging you to dive below the surface. You may have deep thoughts to contend with... just don't let yourself get depressed over the inevitable death and taxes. This is a good time to connect with your partner, as intimacy can help express the feelings you cannot find words for.
Lucky Number489
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Cancer
Love is in the air as the tender Moon passes through Capricorn and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships; you may even be overcome by emotion as the moody Moon and dark Pluto combine. If you are in a committed relationship, stay home and enjoy simple pleasures tonight. If you are single and looking, you might just meet someone who rocks your world.
Lucky Number821
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
The changing Moon is in your sixth house of health and service to others today, placing the emphasis on how you can best serve others. You may be in a position where selfless service is required of you. It might seem like everyone wants and needs something from you... take time out to relax before you wear yourself out.
Lucky Number707
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
The romantic Moon passes through your fifth house of love and creativity today, helping you to enjoy the sweeter things in life. Go ahead and indulge in a few pleasures today, even the guilty ones. No one has to know if you listen to Barry Manilow in secret or that you might actually like the story line on the new Baywatch movie. Have a little fun with no apologies.
Lucky Number732
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
The Moon enters earthy Capricorn and your fourth house of home and family, making you glad to be home at last this evening. If you are entertaining at home everything should run smoothly; your place will be a warm, cosy haven. Surround yourself with your loved ones and enjoy everything you have been working so hard for.
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Scorpio
Tell an important person in your life how much they mean to you today; sweet words spoken now will get you a lot of mileage. With the expressive Moon entering your third house of communication, it should be easier to talk about the way you feel. Even discussing your frustrations will be easier, so don't be afraid to ask for help or advice. If there is no one to talk to, write a love letter to the Universe... it really is good to be alive!
Lucky Number657
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Sagittarius
With the Moon entering thrifty Capricorn and your second house of personal finances, it is time to count your pennies. If you want to buy something beautiful for your home, you may find just the thing on sale today. Yes, go on a shopping spree and blame the stars! A bargain is out there, you just need to go out and find it.
Lucky Number142
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
With the Moon glowing in your first house of personality, you should be in your element. You can plan, create and command to your heart's content, and people will thank you for it. Sometimes people are frightened by your potent emotional drives, but the tears and laughter are the sunshine and rain that are so crucial to human growth and development. Make no excuses nor apologies for yours.
Lucky Number296
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
You may enjoy spending quiet time alone today; however, it may be hard to find time for yourself. The Moon enters earthy Capricorn, kicking off your lunar low cycle today. You may not feel like socializing or dealing with the real world, but you probably don't have a choice. Pamper yourself tonight with a long, hot bubble bath.
Lucky Number446
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Pisces
Spending time with friends and family will be enjoyable as the Moon enters earthy Capricorn today. Surround yourself with the people that make you feel good about yourself; life is too short to waste time on people you can never satisfy. If you are far from your family of origin, choose your own personal tribe. Blood ties are not a requirement.
